Fall sports are in full bloom throughout schools in Texas, and Del Rio’s neighbors to the west are no exception.
Don’t let the small school population size full you – Comstock ISD’s Panthers and Lady Panthers stay plenty busy year round.
As the fall sports season begins, Comstock’s student-athletes are practicing and competing in volleyball, cross-country, tennis and golf. Athletic director, and dean of instruction, Alex Sanchez explained that while the school doesn’t have access to the same kinds of practice fields as other districts do, Comstock’s teams are able to make do with what they have.
“We’ve had our golf program for about six years now. We average about six to seven boys and three to five girls each year,” Sanchez said. “We practice every day. We set up in between our track. We purchased some hitting nets and practice hitting with our long irons and drivers into that. We also set up, in the middle of our track, tires and flags and use them as target practice for our smaller irons.”
Sanchez said the team travels to about three to four tournaments each year. Sanchez said the teams try to compete at tournaments in towns that are closest to Comstock including Uvalde, Utopia and Sonora.
The team has also fared well at its district tournaments.
“Two years ago we finished second and advanced to the regional tournament. In recent years we’ve had two girls that did very well. One player finished fourth at regionals and was three strokes from advancing to state. Another one was one stroke away from going to regionals,” Sanchez said.
This year’s girls team will be led by junior Rhiannan Spear, who is currently part of the volleyball team. “In spring, golf is all she does,” Sanchez said. “We also expect to have a lot of freshmen. For some of them this will be the first time they play the sport. On the boys’ side, we bring back three returners and we’ll add maybe two freshmen.”
Golf and volleyball are just two of the sports that Comstock competes in. Student-athletes there also compete in cross-country, basketball, track and field and tennis.
“Our tennis program has been pretty successful. We’ve got about 15 kids there, and our top female player last year was the state runner-up. We were able to brag that we got to state with no tennis courts,” Sanchez said.
“We rent the courts at Del Rio High School. Twice a week we go over and practice in the evening. I bus them to Del Rio. Those that live in Del Rio just go home and the rest come back to Comstock. We also use the gym here and practice hitting balls there.”
