E. coli bacteria found in a popular San Felipe Creek swimming spot isn’t human, according to a former Del Rioan who is researching the creek as part of his college coursework.
Tom Nordstrand, who still has family members living in Del Rio and who is pursuing a degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio, took water samples from the creek in October and earlier this month. Tests of that water, he said, confirmed earlier findings by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEC) that higher-than-normal levels of E. coli, a bacterium found in the digestive tracts of people, animals and birds, were present in certain areas of the creek.
Nordstrand said now genetic tests of the E. coli found in those water samples show that the bacteria likely aren’t from a human source.
Nordstrand reported on his most recent findings during Wednesday’s meeting of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board.
Nordstrand began his presentation to the board by explaining the work he is doing is strictly a part of the research he is conducting for his master’s degree and that he has not been employed by the city or the county to study the creek.
He also explained he and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality researchers are using two different sampling methods.
“I’m literally, actually, extracting DNA from water. The good news is that I can tell you where the E. coli is coming from,” Nordstrand said.
He added the bacteria he collects and tests can be dead or alive, while TCEQ testing methods require live bacteria.
“I extracted DNA from the E. coli (from the San Felipe Creek water) … and I was able to determine that the DNA that is in that E. coli is not human, which means there’s no leaking septic tanks, nothing there to be concerned about,” Nordstrand told the parks board.
Nordstrand said he also tested the E. coli to see if it came from cows, dogs or other animals.
He said the tests for cow DNA “show evidence of cow manure in the water system,” but the test for dog DNA and a test that covered other types of animals both came back negative.
Nordstrand said his own tests found the highest levels of E. coli in the Blue Hole/Moore Park area, but said he found no E. Coli in samples taken closest to the East Spring and West Spring of the creek.
He told the parks board one of the “critical things” to keep in mind was that it was raining when he took his second sample set, and runoff “may have washed a lot of things into the creek.”
Nordstrand carefully reviewed his sampling and testing methods with the parks board members. He also went over the topic of his thesis, which will look at “surface and groundwater catchments to San Felipe Springs and their vulnerabilities.”
Nordstrand said he plans to validate his numbers and try to determine the source of the E. coli.
“I also need to make sure that we are comparing apples to apples (with the TCEQ),” Nordstrand added.
Nordstrand said he plans to do more tests of the creek water in mid-December.
After Nordstrand’s presentation, parks board chair Peter Ojeda thanked him and he believed it was important that the city continue gathering information and knowledge about the springs and the creek and increasing public awareness.
Parks board member Roy Musquiz Jr. asked Nordstrand if he would later try to determine the source of the E. coli in the creek water samples, and Nordstrand said he will do further testing.
Parks board member Joe Joplin he would like to see how the results of tests from other Texas waterways used by the public, such as the Comal and San Marcos rivers, compared to the results found in the San Felipe Creek.
