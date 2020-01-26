Democratic Party candidates will pitch their platforms and field questions about the issues during a candidate forum on Feb. 3 hosted by the Val Verde County Democratic Party.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts, 746 S. Main St.
Armandine Legare, secretary of the Val Verde County Democratic Party, said Friday a total of 14 candidates for state, district and county offices have indicated they will attend the forum.
Candidates for the Democratic Party nomination for the Texas Senate, District 19, who have indicated they will participate in the forum include Freddy Ramirez and Xochil Pena Rodriguez, Legare said.
Ramsey English Cantu and Rowland Garza, who are both seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the office of Texas House of Representatives, District 74, have said they will participate in the forum.
The sole Democrat running for the 63rd Judicial District Judge seat, Del Rio attorney F. David Ortiz, has indicated he will participate in the forum.
Del Rio attorney David E. Martinez, the sole Democrat running for the office of Val Verde County Attorney, has also indicated he will attend the forum.
Legare said Rogelio “Roy” Musquiz Jr., one of two candidates for the Democratic Party nomination for the office of Val Verde County Tax Assessor Collector, has said he will participate in the forum.
Two of the three candidates for the Democratic Party nomination for County Commissioner, Precinct 1, Martin Whitehead Wardlaw, the incumbent, and Carlos Robles, have indicated they will participate, Legare said.
She noted three of the candidates for the Democratic Party nomination for the office of Justice of Peace, Precinct 1, have indicated they will participate. They are Roberto Castillo, the incumbent; Clay Cowan and Jesse James Treviño.
Daniel Reyes Jr., the only Democratic Party candidate for the position of Constable, Precinct 2, has said he will attend the forum, as has Gerardo Hernandez, the incumbent Constable, Precinct 4, who is seeking re-election to the office.
Legare said candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves to the audience, to be followed by a question-and-answer session.
“We are developing questions based on the office they’re running for, and we’ll have a moderator asking the questions,” Legare said.
“I believe it’s important for local Democrats to attend this forum, to meet the candidates and find out who it is they’re voting for. We’re trying to help inform the voters, letting them know who the candidates are and where they stand on issues voters believe are relevant. An informed electorate is a basic requirement of a functioning democracy,” she added.
Legare said the Val Verde County Democratic Party is also working to increase local voter turnout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.