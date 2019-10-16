The American Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission has advised the Amistad Dam Road at the United States Port of Entry will be closed all day on Friday, Oct. 18 for the abrazo ceremony.
The closure does not affect the Air Force Marina. However, motorists interested in traveling to or from Mexico will not be able to cross at Amistad Dam and instead are advised to cross at the Del Rio-Acuña International Bridge.
Amistad Dam Road is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The International Boundary and Water, United States and Mexico, is responsible for applying the boundary treaties between the two countries. In accordance with the treaties and other international agreements, the commission operates and maintains Amistad Dam.
The abrazo ceremony is hosted by the International Good Neighbor Council and celebrates the relationship between the city of Del Rio and the city of Acuña.
Following the ceremony will be the Fiesta de la Amistad parade and 59th Arts and Crafts Show on Oct. 19. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and citizens can watch the parade travel from Ogden Street to South Main Street.
The crafts show will take place at Greenwood Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., right after the parade, on Oct. 19-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.