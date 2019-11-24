Val Verde Regional Medical Center recently received a StormReady certification; the hospital is the only organization in Southwest Texas to receive such recognition, Smalltown Weather Meteorologist Dan Schreiber, said.
The hospital is committed to maintaining a high threshold of safety for its patients and staff, Val Verde Regional Medical Center Director of EMS and Emergency Management Malachi Fisher.
“It was decided to commit resources and obtain the National Weather Service ‘StormReady Certification,’” Fisher said.
The certification allows the hospital’s emergency management personnel to establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center, have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts, and to alert the public.
The personnel can also create a system that monitors weather conditions locally, promotes the importance of public readiness through community seminars, and develops a formal hazardous weather plan, Fisher said.
A formal hazardous weather plan includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises, Fisher said.
One of the top risk factors in the Val Verde County region is hazardous weather.
“The StormReady program is administered by the National Weather Service, and the certification was originally intended for city and county governments that had gone ‘above and beyond’ in their emergency preparedness plans with regard to alerting and protecting citizens during severe weather,” Schreiber said.
The certification has also been awarded to other organizations such as military bases, hospitals, universities and school districts, sports stadiums, theme parks and other commercial entities that deal with large populations and are susceptible to severe weather emergencies, Schreiber said.
Other than the hospital, the closest organizations StormReady certified in Southwest Texas are located in Bexar County, Webb County and Tom Green County.
The application process for certification involves tailoring plans, policies and procedures to account for several avenues to monitor and receive by-the-minute weather updates and warnings.
Also multiple ways to communicate these weather threats throughout the organization, and outlining the actions to be taken in the event of certain weather events, Schreiber said.
“It also involves continued training on severe weather procedures, as well as conducting community and organizational outreaches related to weather preparedness,” Schreiber said.
Once a meteorologist with the National Weather Service has reviewed the application and the applicable emergency plans for the organization, the certification is awarded, Schreiber said.
The certification is valid for three years, it can be renewed, and there is no cost associated with it.
The hospital’s certification is testament to the importance the hospital puts toward preparing for and mitigating severe weather impacts that endanger the hospital staff and the patients, Schreiber said.
“Most people find a hospital as a place of refuge when they are the most vulnerable due to health concerns. The last thing that a person fighting for their life needs to worry about is an unexpected severe weather event disrupting the operations of the hospital,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber commended the hospital for achievement and looks forward to more organizations within the Del Rio area following in those footsteps toward certification.
“With severe weather threatening our citizens every year, it’s critical that comprehensive preparedness measures be established in the community to mitigate the effects of severe weather, and that our citizens have faith that our leaders have emphasized severe weather preparedness,” Schreiber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.