There are less than four weeks left for Del Rioans to file for office in the upcoming San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District School Board Election.
The election will be held on May 2, in conjunction with the city and county elections. Positions up for election are Place ll, currently held by Joshua D. Overfelt; Place Vl, currently held by Diana E. Gonzales; and Place Vll, currently held by Amy Haynes.
All three incumbents filed for re-election. As of press time three other candidates have filed for a place on the board: Hugo Sanchez and Diego M. Almaraz, Jr. filed for Place Vl, while Jesus Emilio Galindo filed for Place Vll.
The last day to file a completed application for candidacy is Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. Del Rioans interested in becoming a candidate for the school board must pick up a packet at the superintendent’s office, at the Student Performance Center and Administration Building, 315 Griner St.
The packet contains instructions, an application and forms for filing. All documents in the packet are available online through the school district’s website, under the “school board election” tab, and the Texas Secretary of State website.
Members of the board of trustees are elected at-large for four year terms, with elections held every two years, in accordance with board policy. To be eligible for, or elected or appointed to the office of trustees, a person must meet the requirements identified in accordance with school board policy. All requirements can be found on the school district’s website.
