A disturbance call turned into an arrest recently in the city’s north side, when police officers responding to the scene realized one of the individuals involved had an outstanding arrest warrant. The police also found the man to be in possession of marijuana, according to police records.
Miguel Angel Cardona, 29, who has his place of residence listed at the 100 block of Jodobo Drive, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 10:20 p.m., and charged with violation of probation or parole, resisting arrest, and with possession of marijuana, according to the police report.
