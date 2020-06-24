Voicing concern over recent spikes in positive COVID-19 cases, Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday rescinded access to the San Felipe Creek.
The council made the decision during a discussion of whether or not to amend the city’s declaration of disaster for public health emergency.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. initiated the discussion.
“As I’ve said before, I think we need to take whatever measures we can to protect the citizens of Del Rio, whatever it takes. I know what was working, and I think we went through one weekend of the parks (being open), but we have the Fourth of July coming up, so I’d like to go back, myself, to having the creek parks closed, just for that reason, because we’re going through this spike (in COVID-19 cases). Let’s do what we can as a city council to help slow down the spread of this horrible COVID-19,” Carranza said.
“I feel that I have the duty to do as much as I can to protect the citizens of Del Rio,” Carranza added.
When Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano asked Carranza if he would like to phrase his concerns on the form of a motion, the councilman said he would.
“Because of the recent spike that we have experienced here in the last week and having the willingness to do all that we can, I’d like to make a motion that we close off the San Felipe (Creek) parks, including the waterways and allow only for the walking and hiking trail to be open,” Carranza said.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado gave the second.
Lozano asked what areas would be covered by Carranza’s motion.
“For specificity, Councilman Carranza, could you please elaborate on the exact park locations?” the mayor asked.
Carranza said he did not intend to include Hogan Park, which is comprised of an adult softball field, adjacent to Moore Park.
“I talking about the area that is considered ‘San Felipe Park,’ and the creek (areas) where people like to gather, especially for the Fourth of July activities. It probably goes from Moore Park down to Brown Plaza and the creek there, by Academy (Street),” Carranza said.
“This is just because of what’s going on right now. Hopefully we can revisit this in two weeks when our numbers have flattened again,” the councilman added.
Essential exercising, including walking, running, jogging and biking will still be allowed along the hike and bike trail that follows the creek from Moore Park to just below the Tardy Dam, and that essential exercising may be done all day.
Lozano called for a vote on the motion, and Carranza, Salgado, Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon and Councilman Rowland Garza voted in favor, with Lozano, Councilman Jim DeReus and Councilman Raul C. Ojeda voting against the motion.
