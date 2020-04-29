Two Del Rio News-Herald editorial staff members were recognized with a coveted award in one of the most prestigious journalism contests in Texas and across the country. Results of the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Headliners Excellence in Journalism Contest were announced Wednesday afternoon via social media.
Senior Staff Writer Karen Gleason and Staff Writer Atzimba Morales placed first in the feature writing category. The News-Herald also received an honorable mention in the designer of the year category.
“All the members of our staff are proud to serve the community, we know a thriving community like Del Rio deserves good, quality newspaper, and we are always trying to find ways to better serve our readers by providing just that,” News-Herald Publisher David Rupkalvis said.
The feature writing category includes news features, profiles and features from any section of the paper.
News-Herald submissions awarded include a piece by Karen Gleason titled “Into the Wild Water: Air boats support enforcement, rescue efforts” featuring a ride along with the U.S. Border Patrol, which was published on Sept. 22.
Atzimba Morales was recognized by her pieces “Virtual threat: Legend of online challenge prompting concerns,” which was published on March 3 and features the “Momo Challenge,” and by a two-part feature on the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes published on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6
“Karen and Atzimba take great pride in their work, they are always looking forward and planning ahead of time, they keep up with the latest trends and developments in our community and we are very proud of them,” News-Herald Managing Editor Rubén Cantú said.
The Texas Associated Press Managing Editors join each year the Headliners Foundation of Texas to recognize outstanding journalism as practiced by the state’s daily newspapers.
The awards honor newspapers and journalists from around the state, as well as awards for college and university publications, Spanish-language publications and Associated Press staff members.
The annual awards reward the best work in Texas journalism, including writing, design and photography.
Winners of the 2020 awards were originally scheduled to be announced during the March 27-29 TAPME annual convention, slated to be held in San Angelo, but due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions the convention was postponed.
Class A results
Online Newspaper of the Year
1ST PLACE The Paris News
2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung
3RD PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise
Community Service
1ST PLACE Paris News, Mary Madewell
2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, staff
3RD PLACE Baytown Sun, Matt Hollis, Christopher James, David Bloom
Honorable Mention Denton Record-Chronicle, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe
Team Effort
1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe, Zaira Perez
2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung staff
3RD PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, staff
Honorable Mention Baytown Sun
Honorable Mention Marshall News Messenger
Freedom of Information
1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe
2ND PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Dalton LaFerney
3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Marshall Reid
Online Live Coverage
1ST PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, staff
2ND PLACE The Daily Skiff, TCU, Drew Mitchell, Carolina Olivares
3RD PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Lindsey Carnett, Will Wright, Chris Lykins
Video Shorter Than Two Minutes
1ST PLACE The Daily Skiff, TCU, Grace Amiss
2ND PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Alison Amestoy
3RD PLACEThe Daily Skiff, TCU, Carolina Olivares
Honorable Mention Paris News, Mardi Gras 2019, Klark Byrd
Video Longer Than Two Minutes
1ST PLACE Paris News, Erin Jusseaume
2ND PLACE The Daily Skiff, TCU, Carolina Olivares
3RD PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Louis Amestoy
Deadline writing
1ST PLACE Kerrville Daily Times. Sean Batura
2ND PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, Felicia Frazar
3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Marshall Reid, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe,
Honorable Mention Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Nicole Bradford
Feature Writing
1ST PLACE Del Rio News-Herald, Karen Gleason, Aztimba Morales
2ND PLACE Paris News, Mary Madewell
3RD PLACE The Daily Skiff, TCU, Robby Vaglio
Honorable Mention San Marcos Daily Record, Lance Winter
Feature Series
1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe
2ND PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, staff
3RD PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards
Short Features
1ST PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Nicole Bradford
2ND PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Nicole Bradford
3RD PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Lauren Corbell
Honorable Mention Denton Record-Chronicle, Jenna Duncan
Sports Feature
1ST PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Jonathan Toye
2ND PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Reece Waddell
3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Brett Vito
Honorable Mention San Marcos Daily Record, Drew King
Sports Column Writing
1ST PLACE Baytown Sun, Jim Finley
2ND PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Reece Waddell
3RD PLACE Marshall News Messenger, Nathan Hague
General Column Writing
1ST PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Donna Provencher
2ND PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards
3RD PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd
Honorable Mention Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards
Editorial Writing
1ST PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd
2ND PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards
3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Sean McCrory
Comment and Criticism
1ST PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd
2ND PLACE Paris News, Tony Clem
3RD PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards
Honorable Mention Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards
Business Reporting
1ST PLACE Baytown Sun, Matt Hollis
2ND PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Marshall Reid
3RD PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Nathan Wicker
Honorable Mention Marshall News Messenger, Wyndi Veigel
Specialty Reporting
1ST PLACE Paris News, Tommy Culkin
2ND PLACE San Marcos Daily Record, Robin Blackburn
3RD PLACE Paris News, Mason Atkinson
Honorable Mention Kerrville Daily Times, Ariel Lutnesky
News Photography
1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Jeff Woo
2ND PLACE Marshall News Messenger, Jerry Pye
3RD PLACE Paris News, Tony Corso
Honorable Mention Denton Record-Chronicle, Jeff Woo
Honorable Mention New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton
Feature Photography
1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Jeff Woo
2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung Mikala Compton
3RD PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Louis Amestoy
Honorable Mention Baytown Sun, Preslie Cox
Sports Photography
1ST PLACE San Marcos Daily Record, Gerald Castillo
2ND PLACE Paris News, Laura Arnolda
3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Jeff Woo
Honorable Mention Kerrville Daily Times, Tom Holden
Photojournalism
1ST PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton
2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton
3RD PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton
Photo Gallery
1ST PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton
2ND PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, Felicia Frazar
3RD PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton
Honorable Mention: Marshall News Messenger, Les Hassell
Headline Writing
1ST PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung Chris Lykins
2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung Lauren Corbell
3RD PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, Felicia Frazar
Honorable Mention Denton Record-Chronicle, Mariel Tam-Ray
Infographics
1ST PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd
2ND PLACE El Nuevo Heraldo, Fabiola Munoz
3RD PLACE San Marcos Daily Record, Colton Ashabranner
Honorable Mention Kerrville Daily Times, Nicole Crapps
Designer of the Year
1ST PLACE El Nuevo Heraldo, Fabiola Munoz
2ND PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd
3RD PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Louis Amestoy
Honorable Mention Del Rio News-Herald, Ruben Cantu
