Feature writing award winners Atzimba Morales and Karen Gleason

Two Del Rio News-Herald editorial staff members were recognized with a coveted award in one of the most prestigious journalism contests in Texas and across the country. Results of the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Headliners Excellence in Journalism Contest were announced Wednesday afternoon via social media.

Senior Staff Writer Karen Gleason and Staff Writer Atzimba Morales placed first in the feature writing category. The News-Herald also received an honorable mention in the designer of the year category.

“All the members of our staff are proud to serve the community, we know a thriving community like Del Rio deserves good, quality newspaper, and we are always trying to find ways to better serve our readers by providing just that,” News-Herald Publisher David Rupkalvis said.

The feature writing category includes news features, profiles and features from any section of the paper.

News-Herald submissions awarded include a piece by Karen Gleason titled “Into the Wild Water: Air boats support enforcement, rescue efforts” featuring a ride along with the U.S. Border Patrol, which was published on Sept. 22.

Atzimba Morales was recognized by her pieces “Virtual threat: Legend of online challenge prompting concerns,” which was published on March 3 and features the “Momo Challenge,” and by a two-part feature on the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes published on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6

“Karen and Atzimba take great pride in their work, they are always looking forward and planning ahead of time, they keep up with the latest trends and developments in our community and we are very proud of them,” News-Herald Managing Editor Rubén Cantú said.

The Texas Associated Press Managing Editors join each year the Headliners Foundation of Texas to recognize outstanding journalism as practiced by the state’s daily newspapers.

The awards honor newspapers and journalists from around the state, as well as awards for college and university publications, Spanish-language publications and Associated Press staff members.

The annual awards reward the best work in Texas journalism, including writing, design and photography.

Winners of the 2020 awards were originally scheduled to be announced during the March 27-29 TAPME annual convention, slated to be held in San Angelo, but due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions the convention was postponed.

Class A results

Online Newspaper of the Year

 1ST PLACE The Paris News 

2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung 

3RD PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise

Community Service 

1ST PLACE Paris News, Mary Madewell

 2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, staff 

3RD PLACE Baytown Sun, Matt Hollis, Christopher James, David Bloom

 Honorable Mention Denton Record-Chronicle, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe

Team Effort 

1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe, Zaira Perez 

2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung staff 

3RD PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, staff 

Honorable Mention Baytown Sun

 Honorable Mention Marshall News Messenger

Freedom of Information

 1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe 

2ND PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Dalton LaFerney 

3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Marshall Reid

Online Live Coverage

 1ST PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, staff

 2ND PLACE The Daily Skiff, TCU, Drew Mitchell, Carolina Olivares

 3RD PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Lindsey Carnett, Will Wright, Chris Lykins

Video Shorter Than Two Minutes 

1ST PLACE The Daily Skiff, TCU, Grace Amiss 

2ND PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Alison Amestoy 

3RD PLACEThe Daily Skiff, TCU, Carolina Olivares 

Honorable Mention Paris News, Mardi Gras 2019, Klark Byrd

Video Longer Than Two Minutes 

1ST PLACE Paris News, Erin Jusseaume 

2ND PLACE The Daily Skiff, TCU, Carolina Olivares 

3RD PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Louis Amestoy

Deadline writing

1ST PLACE Kerrville Daily Times. Sean Batura 

2ND PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, Felicia Frazar 

3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Marshall Reid, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe, 

Honorable Mention Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Nicole Bradford

Feature Writing 

1ST PLACE Del Rio News-Herald, Karen Gleason, Aztimba Morales 

2ND PLACE Paris News, Mary Madewell 

3RD PLACE The Daily Skiff, TCU, Robby Vaglio 

Honorable Mention San Marcos Daily Record, Lance Winter

Feature Series 

1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe

 2ND PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, staff

 3RD PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards

Short Features 

1ST PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Nicole Bradford

 2ND PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Nicole Bradford 

3RD PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Lauren Corbell 

Honorable Mention Denton Record-Chronicle, Jenna Duncan

Sports Feature 

1ST PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Jonathan Toye 

2ND PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Reece Waddell 

3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Brett Vito 

Honorable Mention San Marcos Daily Record, Drew King

Sports Column Writing

 1ST PLACE Baytown Sun, Jim Finley 

2ND PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Reece Waddell 

3RD PLACE Marshall News Messenger, Nathan Hague

General Column Writing 

1ST PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Donna Provencher 

2ND PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards 

3RD PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd 

Honorable Mention Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards

Editorial Writing 

1ST PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd 

2ND PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards 

3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Sean McCrory

Comment and Criticism 

1ST PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd 

2ND PLACE Paris News, Tony Clem 

3RD PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards

 Honorable Mention Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Edwards

Business Reporting 

1ST PLACE Baytown Sun, Matt Hollis 

2ND PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Marshall Reid 

3RD PLACE Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Nathan Wicker 

Honorable Mention Marshall News Messenger, Wyndi Veigel

Specialty Reporting 

1ST PLACE Paris News, Tommy Culkin 

2ND PLACE San Marcos Daily Record, Robin Blackburn 

3RD PLACE Paris News, Mason Atkinson

 Honorable Mention Kerrville Daily Times, Ariel Lutnesky

News Photography

 1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Jeff Woo 

2ND PLACE Marshall News Messenger, Jerry Pye 

3RD PLACE Paris News, Tony Corso 

Honorable Mention Denton Record-Chronicle, Jeff Woo 

Honorable Mention New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton

Feature Photography 

1ST PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Jeff Woo 

2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung Mikala Compton 

3RD PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Louis Amestoy 

Honorable Mention Baytown Sun, Preslie Cox

Sports Photography

 1ST PLACE San Marcos Daily Record, Gerald Castillo 

2ND PLACE Paris News, Laura Arnolda 

3RD PLACE Denton Record-Chronicle, Jeff Woo 

Honorable Mention Kerrville Daily Times, Tom Holden

Photojournalism 

1ST PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton 

2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton 

3RD PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton

Photo Gallery 

1ST PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton 

2ND PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, Felicia Frazar

 3RD PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mikala Compton

 Honorable Mention: Marshall News Messenger, Les Hassell

Headline Writing 

1ST PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung Chris Lykins 

2ND PLACE New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung Lauren Corbell 

3RD PLACE Seguin Gazette-Enterprise, Felicia Frazar 

Honorable Mention Denton Record-Chronicle, Mariel Tam-Ray

Infographics 

1ST PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd 

2ND PLACE El Nuevo Heraldo, Fabiola Munoz 

3RD PLACE San Marcos Daily Record, Colton Ashabranner 

Honorable Mention Kerrville Daily Times, Nicole Crapps

Designer of the Year

1ST PLACE El Nuevo Heraldo, Fabiola Munoz

2ND PLACE Paris News, Klark Byrd

3RD PLACE Kerrville Daily Times, Louis Amestoy

Honorable Mention Del Rio News-Herald, Ruben Cantu

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.