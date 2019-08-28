INDECENT EXPOSURE
A local man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, after he was reported exposing himself to children, police say.
Carlos Hervey DeLeon, 40, whose place of residence is listed in the 200 block of Kennedy Drive, was arrested on Aug. 6, at 3:35 p.m. at 99 South Bedell Avenue, according to police records released Monday.
A Del Rio Police Department incident report states DeLeon was arrested after an officer was dispatched to the address listed, where a man was reported exposing himself to the children in the area.
Upon arrival, witnesses stated DeLeon was exposing his genitals and was arrested for the offense, a Class B misdemeanor, the arrest report states.
ASSAULT
Jose Armando Hernandez, 33, a resident of the 200 block of Ramon Cardenas Drive, was arrested on Aug. 8, at 3:56 a.m. at his own residence, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
That morning Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance in progress, and were told by a woman she had been struck twice on her face, an incident report states.
A resident of the north side of town was recently arrested and charged with assault, police say.
Sean Richard Morin, 32, who has his place of residence listed at the 100 block of Palo Alto Drive, was arrested on Aug. 7, at 10:04 p.m. according to police records.
INJURY TO A CHILD
Jerome Alexander Brissett, 25, was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with injury to a child, an elderly or disabled individual, after an incident occurring on Aug. 2, police say.
On Aug. 2, Del Rio Police Department Officer Jorge Aguirre was dispatched in reference to injury to a child to a residence located at the 300 block of West Bean Street.
Aguirre contacted a woman who said Brissett had caused injuries to her two children. The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the call and took over the investigation, an incident report states. The report also states Child Protective Services was notified.
Brisset was arrested on Aug. 20 at the 200 block of South Griner Street and charged with two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled, a third degree felony.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Del Rio woman was arrested and charged with criminal mischief recently, after an incident occurring at 2205 Veterans Blvd. Plaza del Sol Mall. Norma Jean Villanueva, 45, a resident of the 400 block of West Martinez Street, was arrested on Aug. 20 when Del Rio Police Department officers responded to an incident that had already occurred, an incident report states.
Villanueva was charged with criminal mischief greater or equal to $750 less than $2,500, a Class A misdemeanor.
ASSAULT
Samuel Rashad Davis, 28, a resident of the 1900 block of Avenue E, was arrested on Aug. 19 at 3:50 a.m. and charged with assault of a family or household member, according to a police report.
That morning Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Avenue D where a woman was being assaulted by her husband, according to an incident report.
Davis was arrested and transported to the police station for booking and processing.
He was charged with assault of a family or household member, a third degree felony.
