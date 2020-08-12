Sacred Heart Church Pastor Fr. Pius U. Ezeigbo, leads the graveside service honoring the life of Border Patrol Agent Marco A. Gonzales Wednesday morning, at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery. The Border Patrol honor guard stands in the background.
Funeral service for Border Patrol Agent Marco A. Gonzales, 49, of Del Rio, was held Wednesday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where a mass of Christian burial was held. Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers from the Border Patrol, and Customs and Border Protection bid him his last farewell.
Gonzales died on Aug. 5, in a hospital in San Antonio. Visitation was held Tuesday night at the Trinity Chapel of Faith, on Kings Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.