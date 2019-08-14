Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition President Shon Young said the coalition is prepared for back to school season, and there will be no lack in volunteers.
The coalition relies on the help of local and out of town volunteers. Currently the coalition receives help from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Tuesdays and the Samaritan’s Purse volunteers provide help every day the of the week.
Samaritan’s Purse will help the coalition until the three-month mark arrives and the organization re-evaluates the situation and determines if their plan needs to change.
Young said even though the coalition receives help from out of town organizations and people, he would like to continue focusing on maintaining a base group of local volunteers.
“We’re doing okay because we’ve had a lot of out of town support calling … like daily,” Young said. He added there were church mission teams from across the state that have volunteered at the coalition.
“We want to keep up our local base of volunteers, but since we have these guys like Samaritan’s Purse it’s given us a chance to rest,” Young said.
Young said coalition officers and volunteers work long hours to keep the building running and still have a job to maintain outside of the coalition. Children going back to school could help the coalition receive more local volunteers, according to Young.
“In some cases it (going back to school) helps because parents, who have small children, now have more available time,” Young said.
Shannon Daley, program manager of U.S. disaster relief for Samaritan’s Purse, previously said, “The future is unpredictable, but the help is currently need in cities such as Del Rio.”
People interested in helping the coalition are asked to keep in touch through their social media accounts. More information on the coalition’s needs and how to volunteer can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.