It is not often that any Texas district is represented by a dedicated public servant, interested in every citizen’s best welfare, never missing a vote. Freshman Senator Pete Flores has the ear of Austin, a freshman being appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick to an unheard of six committees, making real decisions for our Texas future.
The powerful Budget Committee is normally reserved for old bull senators with many terms of experience and influence, determining the future well-being of Texas, a hard fought for honor. Pete was appointed as a freshman.
In good government, one isn’t appointed for political reasons, but one’s understanding and abilities to best solve big problems with the best use of spent money.
Pete had years of experience as the state’s head game warden, writing budgets which afforded him the opportunity to understand the nuances of all state priorities, working closely with the Senate Budget Committee.
Spending a quarter of trillion dollars, best meshed with the proper needs and requirements of Texas is a sobering deal. The future of Texas rides on the choices of the budget writers for good or bad requiring patriots, not special interest politicians. Pete was recognized as perfect for the job by the powers that be.
The legislature passed the Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019, providing $5 billion in reductions. More importantly it limited future tax rate hikes to 3.5 percent, down from 8 percent without voter approval.
That should keep Texas out of California territory for years to come, while keeping our balanced budgets with good times for Texans.
Pete serves you on an unheard of six committees as a freshman senator. Senate Finance, Criminal Justice, Natural Resources and Economic Development, Health and Human Services, Redistricting, and Higher Education. He was appointed as a freshman with this inordinate influence by Governors Abbott and Patrick because they recognized his passion to do the right thing, not the partisan special interest thing not in the people’s interest. That’s the way government should work.
To be successful as a state or nation all citizens must feel they have a respected voice. Trump will be re-elected because he goes to Atlanta speaking to forever neglected Black entrepreneurs as if they were just important as White Hollywood liberal billionaires who wouldn’t know the difference in a hardworking cement finisher, and a corrupt union official living high on their labor.
If America is to survive as a dominant nation, we must listen to one another in respect, and forbid this divide and conquer division in pure contrived hatred. We need a Nancy Pelosi House passing nation-building legislation, restructuring our military might, lowering our medical cost, protecting our borders, educating our future leaders leaving the indoctrination up to families, rebuilding crumbling infrastructure, all of which we could have if she was only willing to talk to and respect the other side.
But she can’t bring herself to do anything good for America because a crass outsider most unexpectedly won the election, and her only choice for her party’s survival is to destroy him.
America would be so much better off if the Democrats and their media sycophants would just admit they used every hammer of government to elect Hillary for government shake down fortunes for shady politicians, over honest patriots, and get it over with for America’s sake.
But rather than face the honest truth sure to come, they are frantically destroying all that is good and honorable for an unworkable chance at survival, rewriting yesterday’s truthful history.
We must respect every citizen individually, without regard to race, creed or color, remembering there is no specialty assigned to any one group over the other.
You can be proud to be a special American from any ethnicity if you so choose. It’s more apparent today than ever before.
Years ago, when I first unwillingly became Republican Chairman, I set up a Republican Party booth at a Brown Plaza Cinco de Mayo celebration. We sold Cokes and distributed flyers in Spanish and English to the willing, meeting our cost with a small profit.
I shall never forget one Hispanic gentleman who gave us $5 and wouldn’t take his soda. He said that’s just because you respected us enough to show up. It is amazing what a little respect will accomplish for good. Just look at Senator Flores making a huge difference in Texas for good.
That’s how we must build our party, always doing right, respecting all with open arms. Don’t worry old folks – your social security check is secure.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
