Raising awareness of the problems facing the San Felipe Creek has been one of the major aims of the “Protect San Felipe Creek” group founded earlier this year.
Joe Joplin, a member of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board, who works for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and who helped organize and spearhead the Protect San Felipe Creek organization, gave an update on the group’s activities during the parks board’s July 17 meeting.
Joplin showed parks board members two coloring pages for children that have been handed out to the school district for distribution among first grade students.
Joplin said he also plans to distribute the coloring pages and small packages of crayons to local restaurants, who could in turn provide them to youngsters visiting the restaurant with their parents.
“It sparks family conversation, if a student’s drawing on here. The drawing is by Jessica Hester, who is part of Protect San Felipe Creek, and you notice there are little hints on there about tires and trash and having fun, so it’s an educational piece,” Joplin told the parks board members.
Joplin said he will also continue distributing Protect San Felipe Creek coasters at local bars and handing out Protect San Felipe Creek stickers.
Joplin also gave parks board members a fact sheet on the Arundo donax – locally called carrizo cane – created by the Nueces River Authority.
Parks board member Roland Andrade asked if the Protect San Felipe Creek organization actually had a plan in place for the removal of the cane, which is an invasive species.
“Nora Padilla (of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department) wants to do some targeted areas, but you have to attack it pretty heavily, and you have to start from the top down, so we know that the first beginning of the Arundo cane is at the golf course, so you’d start there and work your way down(stream),” Joplin said.
He noted one clipping of cut cane could fall into the water, float downstream and take root along the bank.
“You have to use a systematic approach,” Joplin said.
“I understand that, but is there somebody who’s in charge or interested in steering that particular committee, because I’m volunteering,” Andrade said.
Joplin said it would be good to have someone in charge of the cane removal program, and even if the group could start with a small area along the creek, it could demonstrate what could be accomplished.
“People think the cane is native. It’s not native. It was brought here by the Spaniards as a building material, and it had advantages as that, to thatch roofs, but once it got out of control, it’s wild, and it does take away from the beauty of the creek. It may look green, but you can replace it with native (plants) and access points,” Joplin said.
“We need to get rid of it at some point,” he added.
He said one reason people are reluctant to tackle the cane problem is that it involves the application of chemicals, but added the Environmental Protection Agency has approved an application method for those chemicals, which is also endorsed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and which has been shown to have a minimal impact on the environment.
Joplin also referenced a manual called “Your Remarkable Riparian,” created by the Nueces River Authority, which talks about how to create and maintain a healthy riparian zone along creeks and rivers.
