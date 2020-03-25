Police officers responding to a theft at a convenience store in the city’s north side found a suspicious man in an alley, the man was detained and when they checked for warrants the officers discovered he was a wanted man.
Juan Antonio Deleon, 39, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of Space Boulevard, was arrested on March 18, at approximately 5:22 a.m., at the 100 block of Foster Drive, police records state.
On March 18, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard, where Stripes convenience store personnel reported a man had committed a theft, police records state.
Dispatch advised responding police officers that the suspect’s last location was north of the convenience store, near Pizza Hut.
A police officer checked the alley between Veterans Boulevard and Foster Drive, the incident report states, and found a man matching the description given by witnesses to the police dispatcher.
Deleon was detained and checked for warrants, and dispatch confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest from the Val Verde Sheriff’s Office, the police report states.
Deleon was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor. He was taken to the police station for booking and processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.