Del Rio born Lt. Col. James S. Long II, a Del Rio High School graduate and a rising Air Force leader, recently assumed command of the 16th Airlift Squadron, 437th Operations Group at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, during an aerial change of command.

Long, son of a lifetime Del Rioan, Army veteran and Laughlin Heritage Foundation co-founding member James Long, and former DRHS teacher Elina Long, formerly of Del Rio, assumed control of the C-17 squadron from Lt. Col. Alexander J. Pelbath, on June 26.

