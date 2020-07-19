Two C-17s fly near the Kiwah Island Golf Course in Charleston, South Carolina. The flyover was part of the 16th Airlift Squadron change of command aerial ceremony, where Del Rio born Lt. Col. James S. Long II took over leadership of the squad, also known as the Lions.
Del Rio born Lt. Col. James Long II assumed command of the 16th Airlift Squadron, during an aerial change of command ceremony held June 26 near Joint Base Charleston, in South Carolina. Long, here on a static display in the cargo bay of a C-17 at JB Charleston, is a Del Rio High School graduate and a former JROTC TX-66 member.
Still photos from video
Del Rio born Lt. Col. James S. Long II, a Del Rio High School graduate and a rising Air Force leader, recently assumed command of the 16th Airlift Squadron, 437th Operations Group at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, during an aerial change of command.
Long, son of a lifetime Del Rioan, Army veteran and Laughlin Heritage Foundation co-founding member James Long, and former DRHS teacher Elina Long, formerly of Del Rio, assumed control of the C-17 squadron from Lt. Col. Alexander J. Pelbath, on June 26.
