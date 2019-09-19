San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Chief Operations Officer Leslie Hayenga presented updates on ongoing projects and announced the approval of a new construction project during a regular board meeting on Monday afternoon.
Del Rio Freshman campus’ life skills unit will undergo renovation. The project was approved by board members on May 20. After all board approvals are met by each specific deadline, the renovation project is scheduled to begin on Jan. 1 and projected to be complete by April 20.
Board President Raymond P. Meza asked if a substitute location had been discussed for the life skills students.
“We have had conversations with Mr. Cabello, principal at the freshman campus, to identify spaces that could be repurposed. He is well aware of those needs,” School district Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios said.
Rios said there is space for the students, but right now it is a matter of going through the design and bidding phases in the timeline before Cabello can make the arrangements.
“I just want to make sure precautions are taken in regard to students being bullied and protected from the rest of the student population, because of their disabilities,” Meza said.
Current ongoing projects were featured in Hayenga’s presentation to board members.
The dining area at Del Rio High School is still undergoing construction. The project’s schedule was updated to reflect current progress taking place.
“The glass wall is going up at this point and should be completed by the end of the month,” Hayenga said.
Student workstations have been ordered for the dining hall and the construction team is waiting for the items to arrive. Workstations are expected to be complete by Oct. 18.
Demolition and installation of the air conditioning units began on Sept. 16 and is expected to finish by Oct. 7. Dining tables are expected to be added and completed between Oct. 28-30.
The dining hall is still undergoing scraping, texture and painting. “Ceiling scraping, texturing and painting; that’s still being done on weekends,” Hayenga said.
The ceiling is being worked on in sections and the construction team is cleaning up as they go.
Hayenga said the 400 wing demolition has been completed at this point and a little more installation needs to be done. Furniture is expected to arrive by Dec. 9 and the staff and students that are located in the 1000 wing will be relocated on Dec. 20.
Hayenga said the relocation will be right around winter break and substantial completion to the 400 wing is scheduled for Dec. 30. After the completion of the 400 wing, the construction team will begin renovation on the 800 and 900 wings.
Students in the 800 and 900 wings will relocate to the 1000 wing during renovation on Dec. 20 and renovation to the wings will begin on Jan. 2.
The Lonnie Green Elementary driveway expansion is now in phase two and will consist of adding a canopy, concrete sidewalk and lighting. Completion of the second phase is scheduled to finish on Nov. 30.
