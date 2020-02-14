Commemorative shirts for the Second Annual Red, White and Blue 5K sold out before the big day.
Approximately 150-plus adults will participate in the Second Annual Red, White and Blue 5K on Saturday, with the 1K children’s competition starting at 1 p.m. and the actual walk and run taking place at 2:30 p.m.
It is a timed event, and participants will be able to check their time online, at racetimerz.com.
The 1K is organized by Rev Cycling Studio, Body Factory and Crossfit Del Rio, and will take place at 1 p.m.
Pre-registration is still available at Amistad Bank and the Del Rio News-Herald today, prices will increase on site on Saturday. On-site registration will take place between 1-2 p.m. at Gorzugis, 101 Dodson Ave.
The first 100 children to register will receive free registration courtesy of Del Rio Towing and Val Verde County Pct. 2 Commissioner Juan Carlos Vazquez.
Pre-registration is $10 for children ages 12 and under, $15 for youth ages 13-17 and $20 for adults ages 18 and over.
Winners of the 5K will be announced after the event by age category. Peter the 3rd will perform his newly released self-titled album, at 4 p.m., following the awards ceremony.
Del Rioans not running the 5K or waiting for friends and family members, can check out the silent auction and food vendors in the meantime.
All funds raised from the event will be used to help out local graduating students with college expenses. Last year, 12 seniors received scholarships.
