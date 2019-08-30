A privately held Mexican food manufacturing company, Julio’s Seasoning and Corn Chips, Inc., announced it has secured national distribution in all Walmart stores, effective Sept. 16.
With humble roots from Del Rio, Texas, Julio’s has had a strong regional presence in more than six states surrounding Texas.
The company is currently expanding production with a new state of the art facility in Del Rio, tripling its current capacity. It will also utilize nine outside manufacturing facilities to satisfy the demand for its chips, pork skins, salsa, queso, and seasoning.
“My dad, Julio T. Garcia, created these recipes 32 years ago from scratch. He started cooking the chips in a big pot in our kitchen and making the fresh salsa too. Our family produced the chips and salsas from our home, eventually building our own commercial kitchen and producing and delivering the chips by hand,” Miguel A. Garcia, owner of Julio’s said.
“HEB was the first retailer to authorize our chips four years later. From the beginning it has always been a dream of mine for Julio’s to become a national snack food and salsa company. Walmart is allowing us the opportunity to experience that dream,” he said.
With high customer demand, the company began expanding flavors and products in 2014, adding varieties of salsas, pepper sauces, and experimenting with additional products like pork skins.
These varieties have been such a success that Julio’s continues to research and develop new products that utilize the same foundational signature seasoning.
“Our biggest challenge has always been trying to keep up with the demand. Our current plant has been operating around the clock for a couple of years. The new 33,000 sq. foot production and storage facility will definitely help us keep up,” Director of Production Pete Garcia said.
“Distribution to Walmart will be direct store delivered. We have reached a national
distribution agreement with SnydersLance to exclusively distribute Julio’s tortilla chips and pork skins to Walmart, Merland Albert, Vice President, Sales and Marketing said. “For the past 15 years, they have been the largest and a well trusted distributor for Julio’s. With their national distribution network in place, this was an easy decision for us.”
Located in Del Rio, Julio’s Seasoning and Corn Chips, Inc. is a family-owned company manufacturing cooked corn tortilla chips, pork skins, fresh salsa, fresh queso, jar salsa, seasoning, and pepper sauces, with signature seasoning. For more information, visit http://www.julioscornchips.com
