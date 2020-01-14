Three projects planned for the city landfill will be reviewed during today during a city council work session.
The Del Rio City Council work session is planned for 5 p.m. today in council chambers at City Hall, 109 W. Broadway St.
According to the council’s published agenda, the landfill projects to be discussed include a vertical expansion at the facility, a 75-acre horizontal expansion of the landfill grounds and the construction schedule for Cell #6.
The council in October 2019 approved an ordinance to award a professional services contract to the San Antonio firm of CP&Y to prepare plans for the vertical expansion of Cells #3 and #4 at the landfill.
“Cells 3 and 4 of the city landfill were overfilled with refuse and earthen cover by the city’s contractor, Red River, with city oversight; thereby, exceeding the landfill’s permit issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and causing the landfill to now be non-compliant with that permit,” City Public Works Director Craig Cook told council members in an October 2019 memo providing background on the need for the contract.
Cook, in a timeline for the project to be presented to the council, noted the application for proposed vertical expansion of Cells #3 and #4 is expected to be submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in July.
Cook said Monday he also plans to discuss a proposed 75-acre horizontal expansion to the landfill.
“This is land that was deeded to the city years ago, in 2003, that lies adjacent to the current landfill. The city now needs to start the four- to six-year process of getting that property engineered and permitted through TCEQ to be used as a landfill,” Cook said.
He said the state permitting process will include environmental studies and two years of groundwater monitoring, as well as a survey and a geotechnical site investigation and a traffic and land use study.
He said the city will also need to obtain permits for the land through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Finally, Cook said, he will discuss with council plans to design Cell #6 at the landfill.
“We are currently designing Cell #6 and the design, construction and permit phases will each take about six months,” Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.