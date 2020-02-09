ACUÑA, México – Una jauría de perros callejeros atacó ganado ovino en un rancho ubicado a unos 10 kilómetros de Ciudad Acuña, causando la muerte de 15 ovejas y pérdidas materiales estimadas en 25 mil pesos.
Ricardo Almeda, propietario del lugar, dijo el viernes que en un periodo de ocho meses ha sufrido dos ataques similares. Durante el primer incidente, indicó, los perros mataron cuatro animales, sin embargo lo ocurrido este jueves fue más fuerte.
Nabor Encinas Macías, director de Fomento Agropecuario, acudió al lugar y dijo que desde que se presentó el reporte, la madrugada de este jueves, el afectado está siendo asesorado.
“El productor interpondrá su denuncia correspondiente ante el Ministerio Público para que se hagan las investigaciones pertinentes y se hará el trámite correspondiente para ver la posibilidad de que el seguro ganadero cubra los daños”, dijo el funcionario.
Los grupos de perros que atacan al ganado, brincando cercas, se van agrupando poco a poco luego de que de manera individual sus dueños los abandonan a un lado de la carretera cuando ya no los quieren, lo que provoca que agredan al ganado impulsados por el hambre, concluyó Encinas.
Fifteen sheep killed by feral dogs
ACUÑA, Mexico – A pack of feral dogs attacked livestock in a ranch located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Ciudad Acuña, killing 15 sheep and causing damages estimated in $25,000 pesos (USD 1,315).
Ranch owner Ricardo Almeda said Friday this was the second incident in an eight-month period. During the first attack, he said, the dogs killed four sheep, but Thursday’s incident was more damaging, he said.
Ciudad Acuña Municipal Director of Agricultural Development Nabor Encinas Macías, visited the site and said since the incident was reported, early Thursday, city officials have been in contact with Almeda.
“The producer will file a complaint with the Public Ministry (state investigators) for an investigation to get started, we are also looking into the owner’s insurance to cover the damages,” he said.
Packs of feral dogs that jump fences and attack livestock are made of abandoned dogs dumped on the side of the road by people who no longer want them or can’t have them, they are driven by hunger when they attack livestock, Encinas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.