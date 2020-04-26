Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Race Across America, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Del Rio endurance biker Dex Tooke continues training and remains motivated.
Tooke was training to participate in this year’s Race Across America, with the goal of becoming the first person at the age of 70 or over to complete the 3,000-mile journey.
Even though the race was not until June, it was canceled out of concern for the participants and the spectators that would join throughout the journey.
According to Tooke, even though he saw the writing on the wall, he was extremely disappointed the event was canceled.
“I kept hoping but the announcement was inevitable. While I realize the correct decision was made, I am extremely disappointed that RAAM 2020 was canceled,” Tooke said.
Tooke’s goal still has not changed, he will continue to train in the hopes of achieving his goal next year.
“My motivation is my addiction to bicycling, my passion for RAAM and my goal of completing RAAM in the 70-plus-year-old category … It is a lifestyle addiction. I am at a loss if I don’t ride my bike every day,” Tooke said.
Tooke added when it comes to the Race Across America he’s like a kid in a candy store. “There are less than 300 solo racers in the world that have completed RAAM, and every June is like another class reunion … no one 70-plus-years-old has ever successfully completed RAAM,” Tooke said.
He is thankful he is still able to train for the race at his age. With the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, Tooke still rides everyday and follows the guidelines.
“I ride solo. I carry all my supplies. I don’t utilize convenience stores or public restrooms,” Tooke said.
Tooke is following a training block schedule that was given to him by his friend and RAAM contender Mark Pattinson. “He has been instrumental in my pursuit to become the first 70-year-old to complete RAAM.”
Along with Pattinson’s training block schedule, Tooke also continues to ride 350-400 miles per week.
While another year of training may be beneficial for some cyclists, Tooke said it is not necessarily a good thing in his situation.
“RAAM training is extremely difficult and at my age I believe another year of RAAM is more strenuous and demanding that beneficial. As far as the mental aspect, I must stay focused on RAAM,” Tooke said.
Tooke is thankful of the support the community has given him and his team, Team 383. “It means so much to me to know the people of Del Rio are behind me,” Tooke said.
Tooke added RAAM is very expensive and support from the community is always appreciated. “But with the cancellation of RAAM 2020, I have returned all collected donations,” Tooke said.
