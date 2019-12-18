Del Rio is open for business, says City Manager Matt Wojnowski.
Wojnowski spoke about ongoing city projects and businesses that have opened in Del Rio over the past year to members of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce during the chamber’s monthly member luncheon on Dec. 11.
Del Rio Chamber President Selina Velasquez introduced Wojnowski, who has served as city manager since February. She said before coming to Del Rio, Wojnowski served as the assistant city manager in Altus, Okla., and has served as assistant to the city manager in Killeen, Texas; Joplin, Mo.; and Temple, Texas. Wojnowski has more than 18 years of experience in city management, mostly in the city manager’s office.
“I love Del Rio. It’s really an amazing place, and of all the places I’ve lived in, Del Rio is my favorite, and let me tell you three reasons why,” Wojnowski told chamber members.
“The first reason is the people. We have the phrase ‘Amistad Oasis,’ and amistad in Spanish means friendliness or friendly, and the people here are really amazing. Personally, I speak English and Spanish, and here, people switch from English to Spanish in the same sentence, in the same paragraph or story, and that doesn’t phase me a bit. I think that’s pretty unique and I appreciate that,” he said.
“The second thing I really love about Del Rio is the mixed culture. I lived in Argentina for two years, and my wife is Hispanic. We’ve lived in military communities as well for the past 12 years,” he added.
Wojnowski said the third thing he enjoys about Del Rio is “the variety of the buildings and nature.”
“The variety I’m talking about is the different neighborhoods and within those different neighborhoods, there is a variety in the homes. It’s not just cookie-cutter suburban places. Also, San Felipe Creek is a wonderful, natural amenity. One of the things I did after I was hired is direct our public media staff to start highlighting the San Felipe Creek every Sunday, and they call that the “San Felipe Sunday” series,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager said he and his wife have four children, adding he and his family have immersed themselves in the community.
Wojnowksi praised Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano.
“In my 18 years in local government, I’ve worked with nine mayors in six different cities, and Mayor Lozano is the most involved mayor I’ve seen in all the communities I’ve worked in. He’s very involved in finding ways to bring the various parts of the community together. He’s always promoting Del Rio, Val Verde County and the entire border region.
“I’m really grateful for his service to the city of Del Rio. He is a visionary, and I know he wants the best for the residents of Del Rio and visitors to this area, and he really does expect success in all areas. Del Rio is very blessed to have him as its mayor,” Wojnowski said.
He said the other members of the Del Rio City Council, too, are very active and involved.
“They also expect improvements, equity and forward thinking as a city, and they support those things,” he said.
Wojnowski shared the story of how he became involved in city management, saying they included the book, “The 21 Balloons,” the story of a man who travels around the world by balloon and lands on an island that is a tropical utopia. He said he was also influenced by an essay contest he won in high school, in which he wrote about efforts to establish utopic communities in the United States. Finally, he said he was influenced by the video game “Sim City,” in which you build your own city.
“It wasn’t until college that I realized there was a profession similar to Sim City, and that was city management,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager talked about some of the new department and division heads the city has hired over the past year, including Economic Development Director Oriana Fernandez, Chief Building Official Antoinette Trevino, Public Works Director Craig Cook, Utilities Director Matt Evans, Human Resources Director Mario Garcia and Purchasing Director Alonzo Perez. He said the city has an Interim Finance Director Edina Atmore and is currently advertising for the position, as well as for a public information officer.
Wojnowksi also said he wanted to highlight some of the new businesses that have opened their doors in Del Rio during the past year.
“This isn’t an all-inclusive list, so if I missed someone, I apologize, and some of these have already opened, and some have not opened yet or they have announced they would open,” he said.
The first is Harbor Freight Tools, which opened at 2401 Veterans Blvd. in the building formerly occupied by Sutherlands Lumber.
There is Mesquite Creek Outfitters, which opened at 800 S. Main St., in the old Ross Building downtown, formerly home to the Emporium variety store and soda fountain.
“The third is Walgreens, if you’re not aware. So in a lot of communities where I’ve been, where CVS was, Walgreens would be across the street or nearby. Here, it wasn’t that, so I asked our economic development director to reach out to Walgreens and see if they would be interested in coming to Del Rio, and they had a positive response and are working on a building there on Veterans Boulevard,” Wojnowski said.
The building, 909 Veterans Blvd., is an old service station that has stood vacant for many years.
“We will also have Pizza Outpost opening,” Wojnowski said.
Pizza Outpost, which was born in Brackettville and is known for its New York-style pizza, will open in the building at 2211 Veterans Blvd. that once house Fuddrucker’s restaurant.
“We also have a new STAT Specialty Hospital that opened at 2600 Veterans Blvd.,” the city manager said.
Del Rio has also welcomed several new restaurants over the past 12 months, including the Bak Yard Barbecue, 510 Ave. G; Crave, 112 W. Ogden St; the 830 Kitchen, 301 Ave. B; and
The Blue Wave car wash will also open, in the building that once housed Payless Shoes at 2205 Veterans Blvd.
Floral Xpressions, 1100 N. Bedell Ave., is a flower business that opened over the past year.
Global Glass opened at 201 Veterans Blvd.
“I just wanted to highlight some of the new businesses that have opened or are in the process of opening here. I think that shows that Del Rio is open for business,” Wojnowksi said.
The city manager said the city in 2019 also has issued permits for about 70 new homes.
