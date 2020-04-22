An animal advocacy group is addressing ongoing issues with animal abuse locally and how the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 emergency has contributed to the rising number of abandoned animals.
“Animal dumping has long been a problem here, and it is a problem of such scale that we have difficulty seeing slight increases or decreases from month to month,” Dancers for Dogs founder Alexa Bain said.
Bain added there has been a recent increase of animal dumping or abandonment across the nation.
“People are mistakenly worried that they can get coronavirus from their dogs,” Bain said, “the sad irony of this is that the risks to public health increase drastically when people dump their animals, as they are at increased risk of catching rabies and almost always end up full of ticks which can carry Lyme disease.”
The situation is ongoing and has not gotten any better, as new puppies and kittens are dumped on the streets this spring, according to Bain.
“Animal advocates spend an insane amount of money each month to rescue and rehab animals in Del Rio,” Bain said.
Recently, a spokesperson for the City of Del Rio stated the Animal Control Division saw an increase in calls of “loose dogs” and abandoned animals from Mar. 16 to Apr. 16.
The spokesperson added the animal control division, while closed to the public, is unable to take in any animals due to COVID-19 and the facility is at capacity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states it does not have evidence in which animals, including pets, can spread the virus that transmits COVID-19 to people.
The control center is aware of a few cases abroad in which some pets contracted the virus after coming into contact with people that had COVID-19. The first case of an animal testing positive for the virus in the United States was a tiger with a respiratory illness at a zoo in New York City, according to the CDC.
As a key point, the center addressed people should treat pets as they would human family members, by limiting the amount of interaction with people and animals outside of the household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.