Daughters of the American Revolution, Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter Regent Billie Franklin presents speaker Emmet Harris a gift after he spoke about the Constitution at the organization’s September meeting.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter Chaplain Diane Carrillo swearing in new member Jewel Rossler during the organization’s September meeting held at the El Progreso Library, in Uvalde, Texas.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter Regent Billie Franklin presents speaker Emmet Harris a gift after he spoke about the Constitution at the organization’s September meeting.
Contributed photos
Daughters of the American Revolution, Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter Chaplain Diane Carrillo swearing in new member Jewel Rossler during the organization’s September meeting held at the El Progreso Library, in Uvalde, Texas.
Since September is recognized as Constitution Month, practicing defense attorney Emmet Harris of Uvalde recently spoke about the Constitution to members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Uvalde de las Encinas Chapter, at their first meeting since February.
Harris was introduced by DAR Vice Regent Betty Lawrence, and outlined the freedoms given Americans by the Constitution and its amendments. It was a most informative and interesting program and enjoyed by all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.