San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District postponed the upcoming May school board election, in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s recent proclamation, due to the novel coronavirus emergency.
During a special meeting held Tuesday, the board of trustees took a unanimous vote to postpone the board election to Nov. 3, and coincide with the general election. The board election was previously scheduled for May 2.
The action was taken after Gov. Greg Abbott released a proclamation on March 18 stating political subdivisions are to postpone upcoming elections to the uniform election date, Nov. 3.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Administrative Director Sandra Hernandez said candidates that filed for the May election will remain valid for the changed date, and filing for candidacy for the election will not reopen.
“The board of trustees will revise its order of election with necessary information on early voting and polling locations on or before August 17, 2020,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez added the school district will follow the November election date deadlines, as issued out by the Secretary of State.
“Some of that information has already been released, and I already forwarded that to the candidates and they have that information,” Hernandez said.
Under the Texas Constitution, Article 16, Section 17, individuals that currently hold public office positions scheduled to be on the November ballot will continue to exercise their duties, until the new officers take oath after the November election date, Hernandez said.
There are three positions within the board up for election and the positions are Place ll, currently held by Joshua D. Overfelt; Place VI, currently held by Diana E. Gonzales; and Place Vll, currently held by Amy Haynes.
All three incumbents filed for re-election, as eight other citizens filed for election.
Glafiro H. Santellanes, Jr., Arturo Rodriguez and Jacques De La Mota filed for the Place ll seat. Hugo Tadeo Sanchez, Diego Martin Almaraz, Jr., and Felix Escobedo, Jr. filed for the Place Vl seat. And Jesus Emilio Galindo and Juan Leon filed for the Place Vll seat.
