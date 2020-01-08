A Del Rio woman was arrested at a local grocery store when she was caught shoplifting, police say. Police officers also found she was carrying controlled substances in her purse, the police report states.
Dessiree Irene Alvires, 30, a resident of the 100 block of West Drive in Del Rio, Texas, was arrested on Dec. 29 at 2:18 p.m. at HEB, 200 Veterans Blvd., and charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances, and with theft of property, the report states.
On that date, Del Rio Police Department officers were conducting a follow up to a different incident when they were advised by a store employee that a woman on the scene appeared to be shoplifting, the report states.
The officers then saw the store employee stopping the woman outside the store, the report states.
The officer, according to the report, was advised Alvires had more than $100 worth of stolen items with her.
Alvires was arrested for the offense, and the officers located a plastic baggy containing a crystal-like substance and six white pills marked RP/325 in Alvires’ purse, the report states.
Alvires was arrested and charged with theft of property more than or equal to $100 but less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor, with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram, and with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams, the report states.
She was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.