ACUÑA, México – El presidente municipal Roberto de los Santos pidió a las autoridades norteamericanas garantizar la seguridad de los mexicanos que viven o visitan Estados Unidos, ante la ola de ataques terroristas que se ha desatado.
Dijo que tanto el gobierno mexicano como el norteamericano deben ponerse de acuerdo con ese propósito.
Es evidente una ola de racismo y ataques terroristas por parte de ciudadanos norteamericanos, quienes buscan afectar la hermandad que siempre ha existido entre las dos naciones cuya relación se ha basado en el respeto el comercio y el turismo, indicó.
Estos ataques son abonados, dijo, por las declaraciones racistas del propio presidente de los Estados Unidos Donald Trump.
El edil dijo que todavía no ve necesario emitir una alerta para pedir a los mexicanos que viven en esta frontera que no visiten los Estados Unidos, por el riesgo que podría correr su vida ante algún norteamericano racista y supremacista.
Sin embargo dijo que él mismo ya está pensando seriamente no asistir ni él ni su familia a los centros comerciales como Walmart, ante el temor de quedar en medio de un acto terrorista.
Acuña Mayor demands to guarantee safety of Mexicans
ACUÑA, Mexico – Ciudad Acuña Municipal President Roberto de los Santos asked U.S. authorities to guarantee the safety of Mexicans living in or visiting the United States, given the recent terrorist attacks Mexicans have been targeted in.
De los Santos said both Mexico and the U.S. need to work in conjunction.
A wave of racism and terrorist attacks by U.S. citizens is evident, who seek to affect the brotherhood that has always existed between the two nations whose relationship has been based on respect for trade and tourism, he said.
