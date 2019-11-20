A concerned mother of two shared a complaint with the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees. The woman expressed her concerns to board members during the citizens’ comment portion of the regular meeting held Monday at the San Felipe Del Rio CISD’s Student Performance Center and Administration building.
“My son suffered a concussion and a fractured wrist on Oct. 17, and to this day I do not know what happened or how long he was on the ground … I am requesting with the board to talk about the situations that have occurred with my children, not just my 10-year-old, but also my 13-year-old,” Alejandra Hernandez said.
A certified letter was sent to the board of trustees on Monday, Nov. 18 with Hernandez’s request pertaining to the situation, she said.
“Thank you. I just want to say that we (the board members) hear the complaints and we do not act on complaints at this meeting,” Board President Raymond P. Meza said.
Board members listened to the comment and will take the information Hernandez provided into account, according to Meza.
Board members will hear comments from the audience only during the public comments section of a meeting, according to Meza.
Citizens speaking during the public comments are reminded to respect the privacy of others, refrain from identifying students, employees and community members by name and disruptions during the meeting will not be tolerated at any time, according to Meza.
“Personal attacks, name calling, rude or slanderous remarks will not be tolerated. Each participant is legally responsible for content and consequences of his or her own actions,” Meza said.
