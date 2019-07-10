St. Joseph Catholic Church continues to help the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition every Tuesday with everyday tasks.
Church members began helping after the coalition stated officers and volunteers were in need of extra hands.
Father Jaime Paniagua and volunteers agreed to help those in need it was the right thing to do.
“Our church wanted to respond to the reality our immigrant brothers are facing. They need the help of the community,” Paniagua said.
Paniagua added that as a church they wanted to respond to the humanitarian action taking place.
The St. Joseph volunteers come by the Chihuahua Neighborhood Facility Center every Tuesday in three time periods, 8-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
At first the church goers arrived at the Chihuahua Center in one big group but were divided into three smaller groups in order to allow everyone an opportunity to help.
Paniagua added the volunteers leave their work shift with a sense of fulfillment. Paniagua and the volunteers see it as a good deed and consider themselves the first beneficiaries of their acts.
“When one sees the reality (of the situation) they will feel grateful for the necessities and blessings they have,” Paniagua said.
He added faith is a better gift given than received, an interpretation of a saying by Pope John Paul ll.
“Those that think the immigrants shouldn’t be helped are denying the teachings of theLord,” Paniagua said. He referred to the “love thy neighbor” message emphasized in scriptures Luke 10:25-37.
On March 28 the U.S. Border Patrol announced asylum seekers would be released to Del Rio and other border cities.
The coalition is a faith-based organization and helps released asylum seekers obtain immediate transportation to their sponsors mostly located out of state.
Coalition officers and volunteers have seen people from outside the city stop by and help for a short period, but they are seeking local volunteers to help throughout the week.
People can stop by the Chihuahua Center, located at 1401 Las Vacas St. any day of the week and help. Those seeking to make a donation can find more information at vvbhcoalition.com.
