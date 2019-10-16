DWI
A Del Rio man was jailed after being arrested and charged with drunk driving. Jorge Aldaco Ardila, 38, a resident of the 500 block of West Martin Street, was arrested on Oct. 6, and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, police say.
Police records state Ardila was arrested at the Del Rio port of entry, 3140 Spur 239, at 6:56 a.m., after a standard field sobriety test was conducted by a Del Rio Police Department officer.
Police officers had responded to the port of entry due to the report of an intoxicated driver, the police report states.
Ardila was arrested and transported to the police station for booking, the report states.
A woman was arrested and charged with drunk driving on Oct. 3, at 1:50 a.m. Kimberly Garza, 28, a resident of the 900 block of West Martin Street, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers, according to police records.
An arrest report states Garza was arrested at the 100 block of Catherine Street, after an officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver to be intoxicated. She was charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 3, at 12:50 a.m. at the 100 block of Maximo Street. Miguel Angel Renvato, 38, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers, according to police records.
Renovato, a resident of the 300 block of Vicki Street, is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, records state.
Failing to dim the high lights led to the arrest of a local woman, after law enforcement officers found controlled substances in the vehicle, police say.
Rachel Hernandez, 38, a resident of the 400 block of West Morin Street, was arrested on Oct. 3, at 1:30 a.m., at the 100 block of Maximo Street, the arrest report shows.
She was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony, the report shows.
She was also charged with fail to identify fugitive from justice with intent to give false information, a Class A misdemeanor, as she had an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the report.
Timothy Patrick Patton, a 47-year-old Del Rioan, was arrested and charged with the possession of marijuana, after police officers responded to the report of a man throwing items around a residence, police records show.
According to the police report, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of East Third Street on Oct. 8, at 8 57 p.m.
Responding officers contacted Patton, who handed them a clear baggie containing a leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana, he was arrested for the offense of possession of marijuana, the arrest report states.
Patton’s place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Margaret Lane.
