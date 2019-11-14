Brackettville Independent School District elementary students are recognized for high achievements in the second six weeks academic honor roll.
One hundred and seventeen elementary students were recognized for academic achievement for the second six weeks.
Fifty elementary students achieved the all A honor roll and 67 elementary students achieved the A and B honor roll for the second six weeks.
First grade A honor roll
Allie Campbell, Joseph Durden, Samuel Edwards, Gabriella Gomez, Liam Justice, Keeton Kerby, Miguel Martinez, Auria Nevarez, Anali Perez, Lensda Perez, June Riojas, Jamie Rodriguez, Christian Sanchez, Leah Velasquez, Aubrey Villanueva and Liam Yoder.
First grade A and B honor roll
Bella Benites, Brezeis Castillo, Bailey Clementz, Aubrey Flores, Alexandria Franks, Ava Gaona, Iliana Juarez, Tess Mann, Oziel Montelongo Garcia, Camilla Perez, Alejandro Salazar and Natalia Sandoval.
Second grade A honor roll
Bridgett Buitron, Matthew Haas, Emmaline Laub, Weston Massingill, Katherine Perkins, Griffin Taylor, Bryson Woodson and Justus York.
Second grade A and B honor roll
Leah Castillo, Gage Graham, Kaia Lombrana, Travis Perez, Jeremiah Rodriguez, Sophia Sandoval, Eliza Short, Jason Smith and Nicolas Valdez.
Third grade A honor roll
Norah Cannon, Heather Durden, Grace Gaulke, Rowan Golab, Callie Harris, Eli Jackson, Layla Johnson, Jayden Luna, Francisco Maciel, Ariana Nevarez, Effrem Perez, Alejandro Sanchez, Amber Tajchman, Anisah Talamantes, Mia Talamantes and Maylene Villanueva.
Third grade A and B honor roll
Alexis Benites, Douglas Brinker Luna, Miranda Cardoza, Malachi Cervantes, Bryanna Dunbar, Faith Estrada, Skyler Jimenez, Emiliano Ortiz, Rosalee Redondo, Mia Rivas, Ryan Sanchez, Christian Smith, Khloe Talamantes, Alianna Valdez and Tristan Williams.
Fourth grade A honor roll
Caraline Ducharme, Gabriel Lomas, Hannah Rosas and Tayla Schwandner.
Fourth grade A and B honor roll
Aaden Aguirre, Robert Alderete, Zachary Britton, Miguel Cardoza, Jaylinn Garcia, Theodore Hermanson, Leeland Hidalgo, Kennedy Lopez, Daniella Mancha, Kalisa Molinar, Calista Perez, Juan Puente, Riley Reeves, Jacob Seargeant and Eva Yoder.
Fifth grade A honor roll
Katelyn Gallagher, Stephen Gallagher, Andrea Hernandez, Charles Kerby, Daniel Martinez and Whitney Sullivan.
Fifth grade A and B honor roll
Atlantida Anderson, Zacariah Brundige, Whitney Coffman, Mary Guidry, Madeline Keeling, Benjamin Laub, Jack Lewis, Mackenzie Lightner-Corder, Denae Luna, Victoria Martinez, Allexis Montoya, Anabel Murillo, Shanadoah Tajchman, Noah Terrazas, Michael Villarreal and Amare Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.