ACUÑA, México – Autoridades civiles y militares dieron inicio el lunes a la Semana Nacional de Reforzamiento de Vacunación Antirrábica Canina y Felina. La campaña tiene como objetivo aplicar 31 mil dosis en todo el estado.
Para el municipio de Acuña la meta es aplicar 2 mil 750 dosis, para lo cual se establecerán diversos puestos de vacunación, informó el Jefe de la Jurisdicción Sanitaria 2, Guillermo Herrera Téllez.
“Gracias al trabajo que se ha realizado de forma conjunta con los ciudadanos y las asociaciones civiles desde hace más de 30 años Acuña se ha logrado mantener limpia de rabia”, dijo el funcionario estatal.
Canine and feline rabies clinic
ACUÑA, Mexico – Civil and military officials inaugurated Monday the National Reinforcement of Canine and Feline Rabies Vaccination Week. The clinic’s goal is to apply 31,000 doses throughout the state of Coahuila.
In Acuña, the goal is to apply 2,750 doses. Vaccination posts were established, the Health Jurisdiction 2 Chief Guillermo Herrera Téllez said.
“Thanks to the work that has been carried out jointly by citizens and civil associations for more than 30 years, Acuña has remained rabies free,” he said.
