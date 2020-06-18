Celebrations are not done for the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Class of 2020, as the annual Operation Graduation will take place virtually and offer a variety of prizes for the graduates.
The event will be held on Facebook this Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight, Monica Fernandez, organizer of Operation Graduation Del Rio, said. DJ Sergio Diaz will be the musical guest for the night, while streaming the event live through his Facebook page – Sergio Diaz DJ Service.
The official Facebook page for Operation Graduation Del Rio will also share the live stream the day of the event.
Fernandez added approximately every 10 minutes or so throughout the event a name will be drawn from a raffle bin. All Class of 2020 graduates from Del Rio High School, Early College High School and Blended Academy will have one ticket each in the raffle bin.
Fernandez explained only the winning graduate will be able to pick up the prize the night of the event, or can contact her at (830) 734 7504 in order to coordinate a pick up at a later time. Each winner must present some form of identification when picking up their prize, in order to verify they won.
The prizes are a mixture of coffee machines, microwaves, televisions, mini fridges and more, with Fernandez adding she is looking to also obtain some laptops as prizes.
After everything the Class of 2020 went through, Fernandez wants the event to be a fun time for the graduates. The event was previously put on hold, as a graduation ceremony for the school district was not officially set until June 4-6.
