A group of comedians will perform live stand-up comedy at a local restaurant on Oct. 25. Performances will range from family-friendly to adult only, according to host Irma Ruiz.
The show will feature comedians Rosie Martinez, Ku Egenti and Mike Rao. It will be held at the Ramada Inn’s Grand Ballroom and citizens can begin entering the room at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m.
“This is a live performance. Del Rio doesn’t have a comedy club, so we bring the comedy to Del Rio,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz said the show will get people laughing and is perfect for a date night. Tickets will be available for purchase the day of the event.
Similar to anyone else starting in a profession, comedians also have to go through trial and error as they perfect their craft. Ruiz formerly was a teacher and after missing her classroom, whom she considered her personal audience, she began at open mic events while improving her comedy routine.
“Everybody’s got a vice; mine is comedy,” Ruiz said. Some of Ruiz’s performance includes jokes about being a mom and a woman.
Although Ruiz was born in San Antonio, Texas, she was raised in Del Rio and calls it her home. According to Ruiz, skills taught in the classroom are used during a comedy performance.
“Everything you learn in class will be used in comedy, except you are performing it on stage,” Ruiz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.