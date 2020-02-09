ACUÑA, México – Con el objetivo de analizar los avances y necesidades en el segmento tres del proyecto carretero Ports-to-Plains, correspondiente a Del Río, Eagle Pass y Laredo, Texas, de alrededor de 350 kilómetros, autoridades de Del Río encabezadas por el Mayor Bruno Lozano y de Ciudad Acuña encabezadas por el Director de Fortalecimiento Municipal, Carlos Castro Alfaro, participaron en reunión con el personal del Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Texas.
Esta jornada de análisis se realizó el lunes en Laredo, Texas, a la que se sumaron la titular de la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Del Río, Liliana Flores, y el titular de vinculación de la Administración Municipal de Acuña Juan Jaime Garza Gómez entre otros, con el análisis de necesidades de los proyectos prioritarios, a los que se debe dar seguimiento.
En la reunión establecieron la necesidad de la tercera etapa del Periférico Jesús María Ramón, para su conexión con las Carretera Federal 2 y Carretera Federal 29.
“Se vieron las necesidades que tienen los texanos y los transportes de carga que vienen desde Canadá, y cómo se hará esta interconexión con estas ciudades. Nosotros tenemos que hacer lo propio, ver todo esto como región no como ciudad”, dijo Castro Alfaro.
“La Instrucción del Alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez es darle seguimiento a estos proyectos, para lo cual nos contactaremos con la Secretaría de Infraestructura del Gobierno del Estado, para ponernos de acuerdo y hacer el proyecto ejecutivo, determinar de dónde se bajará el recurso y darle prioridad a este proyecto”, dijo Castro Alfaro.
“Además, debemos establecer vínculos con los municipios por donde pasará ésta carretera a lo largo de Coahuila, que tiene que pasar por Durango y Sinaloa, porque como su nombre lo dice, de los puertos a las planicies”, señaló.
Dijo que esperan reunirse nuevamente tentativamente el 3 de abril, en Eagle Pass, Texas para dar seguimiento a las acciones y proyectos del proyecto carretero trinacional Ports-to-Plains.
Plans underway to expand Jesús María Ramón Loop
ACUÑA, Mexico - Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña officials attended Monday a Ports-to-Plains corridor evaluation meeting held in Laredo, Texas, where Segment 3 of the project, which encompasses about 350 kilometers (217 miles), between Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Laredo was addressed.
Del Rio City Mayor Bruno Lozano and Ciudad Acuña Director of Municipal Strengthening Carlos Castro Alfaro represented their respective communities in the meeting with Texas Department of Transportation staff.
Also attending the meeting were U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores, and Ciudad Acuña Director of Municipal Administration Liaison Juan Jaime Garza Gómez among others. Attendees evaluated projects and established which ones should be priorities.
One of the priorities established during the meeting was the third phase of the Jesús María Ramón Loop, which will be connecting with Federal Highway 2 and Federal Highway 29 in Mexico.
“We saw the needs of Texans and freight transport coming from Canada, and how this interconnection with these cities will be made. We have to do the same, see all this as a region, not as a city,” Castro Alfaro said.
“The directions we have from Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez is to follow up on these projects, we will be getting in touch with the Coahuila Secretary of Infrastructure to have the master plan for the project done, determine funding and flag this project as a priority,” Castro Alfaro said.
“In addition, we must establish communication with the municipalities this road will be passing through in the states of Coahuila, Durango and Sinaloa, because as its name states, it will be going from the ports to the plains,” he said.
Castro Alfaro said the next meeting will tentatively be held on April 3, in Eagle Pass, Texas to follow up on the actions and projects of the Ports-to-Plains highway project.
