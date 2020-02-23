Angry water customers confronted Del Rio City Council members and City Manager Matt Wojnowski Thursday during a contentious meeting at the civic center.
More than 300 people attended Thursday night’s special city council meeting, which was called to address water bill issues.
Complaints about unusually high city water bills coalesced Feb. 12 around a social media group that initiated an electronic petition to demand answers from the city about those bills. Though the majority of the 25 persons who addressed the city council during Thursday’s meeting asked why their water bills are so high, many also complained that the city staff members they called to ask about their bills never returned their calls or dodged questions.
The third complaint citizens voiced during Thursday’s meeting was that city meter readers don’t actually read most of the meters on their routes and are incorrectly estimating the amount of water customers use.
Citizens who wished to address the council during the special meeting were asked to sign up beforehand and stood at a podium some yards from the council members, who sat at tables set up in front of the Pecan Room stage.
The first speaker, Max Perales, said he travels frequently and recently received a $1,500 water bill for his home.
Rosalinda Hernandez, the second speaker, told the council she “was representing more than 600 people” who had signed the online petition complaining about high water bills.
“We have called you, Mr. Mayor. We have called the city manager, and neither of you have answered our phone (calls) or our texts ... I would like to know what it is that you as a city council are doing for your constituents, because they elected you. I expect an answer,” Hernandez said.
“These people don’t have enough money. It goes down the drain for them ... What are we going to do?,” Del Rio resident Blanca Moreno said. Like many of the speakers, Moreno was visibly angry.
Another man complained no one reads his water meter “because our meters are filled with dirt.”
Del Rioan Dee Money told the council her water bill has rocketed from $92 to $334 a month.
Money said when she was told she might have a leak, she hired a plumber to check her system and was told there are no leaks.
“So how is this happening? I also want to know why the rates for your sprinkler system are different from those for your home. We need some solutions to our problems,” Money said.
One speaker turned her back to the council as she spoke, “just as you have turned your backs on us,” she said, to wild applause and cheering.
“We are tired of asking for explanations, and we’re given nothing but the runaround ... We demand an open-door policy, just like all of you promised. We want transparency, and we want to be heard ... May we remind you that one day you came and asked for our vote, and we gave it to you. It is a shame that you have given us your backs and done nothing for your constituents,” she said.
After several more speakers who voiced essentially the same complaints – higher than usual water bills and no answers or explanations forthcoming from the city staff – Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano said the city manager would make a presentation about utility billing.
As soon as Wojnowski began speaking, though, audience members began booing and shouting him down.
Another citizen then asked to speak, and another sheet of speakers’ names was handed to the mayor.
Delihlah Jackson, who said she is a new homeowner, said her water bill indicated she had used 317,000 gallons of water and owed the city $1,200.
Single mother Avery King said she began getting high water bills last summer.
King said when she got a water bill showing she had reportedly used 40,000 gallons of water for her 1,200-square-foot house, “I started having panic attacks.”
She said when she went by City Hall to ask about the bill, “nobody dealt with it.”
“They look at you and treat you like an idiot ... This is not just about water bills, it’s affecting our families,” King said.
She also urged the council “to let some of us from the community be part of the solution.”
A number of speakers following King veered off-topic, with one local man comparing Del Rioans’ water bill complaints to the Flint, Michigan, crisis, in which city officials attempted to cover up a toxic city drinking water supply, a second dismissing the council meeting as “a dog-and-pony show” and a third using part of his time at the microphone to announce his candidacy for public office.
One of the last citizens to speak was Jay Reyna, who identified himself as the owner of J’s Beauty and Barber Shop on South Main Street. Reyna said his water bills have climbed from an average of $66 a month to $173 a month and then $235 a month. When he tried to meet with city staff members about the bill, he said, he was given different assurances on different times.
Rosalinda MolanoBlount here: People want answers & they know when they are being screwed around, citizens may not have a college degree or thousands of air miles but they have the right to be heard and assisted. People are tired of politicians hounding them for a vote and then easily turning their backs once in office. I saw the video of the dancing Bruno vs. Jovita Cazares and I applaud Ms. Cazares and all the others who stood their ground and voiced their concerns. Its sad that we have to put concerns on hold until the City leaders decide when and where they will listen to you. With no immediate answers to the problems voiced and only the assurance that a "presentation" will be scheduled means the city leaders are still clueless. well, allow me to give you an idea to your problem. Consider a round table conversation with the county, the city and the school district decision makers, pool your training money together and find a sustainable IT solution that helps the 3 stakeholders and ultimately the people who "VOTED" you into office! Boom! Bam!
