Jesus warned us that deception would be the primary cultural sign of the last days (Matthew 24). He said “For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.”
False theologies and apostasy are consuming churches and denominations that were once solid, it seemed…
A.W. Tozer (a 20th century’s most perceptive pastor and writer) wrote “Let me go out on a limb a little bit and prophesy. I see a time coming when all the holy men whose eyes have been opened by the Holy Spirit will desert worldly evangelism, one by one.
“The house (institutional Christianity) will be left desolate and there will be not a man of God, a man in whom the Holy Spirit dwells, left among them.” End-time complacency is spreading through the Church.
Is it, because Jesus didn’t come back yet? He told stories – referring to Himself – that it would take “a while”… (Mt.chapters 21 and 25).
Yes, He also said “Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh” (Mt.25:13), but the idea is to WATCH THEREFORE!
There are plenty signs of the times He speaks about, and it might be a lot later than we think it is… The Apostle Peter soberly remarks “Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, and saying, where is the promise of His coming?
But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men” (2nd Pe. chapter 3).
Paul warned Timothy also about these things “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come” (2nd Tim.3:1-7).
Half a century ago, David Wilkerson warned the Church about this great falling away, and he was persecuted for prophesying that – also by the churches… This all might be the reason why tomorrow belongs to POST-denominational Christians, infused with the super natural power that Jesus promised us before “He was taken up to heaven” after His resurrection (Acts 1:8) (more about these “makeover” folks next time).
Us humans are like sheep! Beeeh…! When Jesus is our Shepherd, it’s beautiful. But sheep are herd animals, and they can go astray… So can man, following the majority for good, or evil.
We see people turning away from God into the darkness.
That tendency has led folks to go along with the present apostasy – even those who call themselves by the name of God – even those of the evangelical world – even born again believers.
We carry our cross when we refuse to hide its message under the banner of “niceness!”
This culture of offendedness is enfeebling our society.
We need to keep in mind that “The Stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone, a stone of stumbling, and a rock of offence” (Ps.118:22 and 1st Pe.2:7-8).
To empty the cross of its offence is to empty it of its power.
One of the earliest names for our faith in Jesus Christ, as recorded in the Book of Acts (9:1-2), is “The Way”, meaning a path that cuts through places and circumstances. The Cross of Jesus divides the world into two groups – those who are saved and those who aren’t.
Like Billy Graham said: “I’m not for the left wing or the right wing – I’m for the whole bird.” He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches”…
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
