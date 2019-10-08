After months of practice and determination, Dorian Sophia Guadarrama and Amaris Leon were crowned the 2019-2020 Miss Del Rio and Miss Del Rio Teen, respectively, on Oct. 5 at the Paul Poag Theatre.
The Miss Del Rio Pageant took place Saturday afternoon at the theatre and contestants presented themselves to a sold out venue. The pageant kicked off the Fiesta de la Amistad celebrations for the month of October.
Michelle Gonzalez and Peter Ojeda, both San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District employees, were the hosts for the evening. Throughout the night, Gonzalez and Ojeda congratulated the contestants for the amount of practice and sacrifices they made to compete in the pageant.
The pageant consisted of an interview, which was held in the morning with the judges, a stage introduction, evening gown, question of the night and athletic wear, for the teen division, and swimsuit wear, for the miss division.
During the question portion, each contestant drew a number from a jar and would answer a question from a specific judge. Hosts Michelle Gonzalez and Peter Ojeda said the contestants also had the chance of drawing the audience question.
The audience question remained a mystery until it was drawn by Jessica Renae Reyes, and it was revealed Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano would ask the question.
Contestants answered questions regarding what political figures they would ask advice from to choosing an animal that fit them best.
A recent addition to the pageant was the addition of a court for Little Mr. Fiesta de Amistad and Little Miss Fiesta de Amistad. Miss Del Rio Pageant Director Elsa Reyes said the court will consist of a duke, duchess, prince and princess, and for parents to be on the lookout for next year’s announcement. Throughout the night, family and friends cheered their favorite contestant. Judges Ché White, Ramiro S. Salazar and Minnie Cortez scored the girls and decided who would be the reigning queens.
The fan favorite award kicked off the end of the pageant and was awarded to Alyssa Marie Fernandez. Audience members had the opportunity to cast votes for their favorite contestant until the end of intermission.
Each dollar represented a vote and the contestant with the most votes received $100 in cash. The monies received from the fan favorite votes go back to the Miss Del Rio scholarship funds from the International Good Neighbor Council.
The Award of Merit was awarded to Tamika Raquel Gonzalez and Adamary Nataly Morales for exemplifying sportsmanship above all others.
“She is always positive and is willing to lend a helping hand. She is dedicated, responsible, and is always on time. This award is awarded by the International Good Neighbor Council Miss Del Rio Pageant Director,” Host Peter Ojeda said.
Gonzalez also received the Miss Congeniality award and then was crowned the second runner up for the teen division. Gonzalez is a part of the Miss Del Rio Teen court.
Laitza Castillo Otamendi was awarded the title of Miss Teen Photogenic and later crowned first runner up for the teen division. Otamendi is an official part of the Miss Del Rio Teen court.
Sabrina Williams received the award for best active wear in the teen division and tied for best evening gown with Amaris Leon. After receiving the award for best evening gown, Leon was crowned 2019-2020 Miss Del Rio Teen.
Adamary Nataly Morales was awarded the title of second runner up with Jessica Renae Reyes awarded the title of first runner up. Dorian Sophia Guadarrama received awards for best evening gown, best in swimsuit and Miss Photogenic before being crowned 2019-2020 Miss Del Rio.
