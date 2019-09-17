A Border Patrol agent was injured and a man died, after a shooting incident following a vehicle stop occurring Friday night near Brackettville, U.S. Customs and Border and Patrol said.
Friday night, at approximately 8 p.m., two Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville station and a Kinney County Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a vehicle stop on Ranch Road 674, an area frequently used by smugglers to transport narcotics and people from the border to San Antonio and other destinations, the agency said in a release issued Saturday night.
“During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle, a male, 25-year-old United States citizen, fired a weapon at the two agents, striking one,” the agency said.
The agent returned fire, killing the assailant, while the second agent and sheriff’s deputy were not injured. The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 32-year-old United States citizen woman, was also uninjured. She was taken into custody, the agency said.
“The agents and sheriff’s deputy requested medical assistance and rendered first aid, however the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured agent was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” the agency said.
The agent was later flown to a San Antonio hospital.
“Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the incident with assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, and Kinney County Sheriff’s Office. In accordance with standard policy, the agents involved in the incident are on administrative leave,” the agency said.
