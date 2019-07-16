Los Amigos del Cementerio Loma de la Cruz express our gratitude to the Del Rio News-Herald for their excellent coverage of our recent rededication of the historic cemetery Loma de la Cruz. The positive exposure given to our organization in the local news provided the community with the renovation efforts that have taken place for several years.
The cemetery was completely restored and the community is encouraged to visit this historic site.
Please extend our thanks to Karen Gleason for the immediate coverage following the event. Her dedication, professionalism and good cheer were noticeable and very much appreciated. “Mil gracias.”
We were pleased to be joined by so many elected officials, including representatives for Texas Senator Pete Flores and Congressman Will Hurd. Thanks to County Judge Lewis Owens for the beautiful proclamation presented to Los Amigos and our City Mayor Bruno Lozano for his words of wisdom.
This event could not have been a success without the generosity of our sponsors. I want to publicly thank Trinity Mortuary Funeral Director Don Guajardo, III, for his in-kind support providing chairs and canopy (shade) for those attending the event.
In 1979, his grandfather, Don’s Funeral Home provided the chairs and canopy for the re-dedication of this cemetery after it had been abandoned for over 46 years. We are forever grateful for this family repeating this beautiful gesture. “Gracias.”
To Michael Diaz from the Whitehead Museum for agreeing to provide the sound system and chairs. We appreciate your good work.
To Javier Martinez of KWMC and his staff for the public service announcements on the radio, his live coverage and interviews at the cemetery site. You helped us to publicize the event and we appreciate it. “Muchas gracias.”
To the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce for their support with the ribbon-cutting ceremonies and printing of the program. Blanca and staff, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
To Mr. Jose Martinez for leading the Pledge of Allegiance at the event and the American G.I. Forum for providing chairs for the event. “Muy agradecidos.”
To Hochhiem Prairie Insurance Company for their monetary donation and purchase of a bench to be installed at the cemetery. We are forever grateful.
To the ladies of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post for their monetary donations to repair the erosion problem at the cemetery. You are angels.
To the San Felipe Exes Association for distributing flyers and supporting our event. Thank you.
To Deacon Manuel Limones for the beautiful prayer and blessing of the arch, entrance gate and graves. “Dios me lo bendiga mucho.”
County Judge Lewis Owens, former County Judge Efrain Valdez, former Commissioner Ramiro Ramon, and all the commissioners of Val Verde County for approving of the grant funds to restore the cemetery site and other work included in the completion of this project. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Commissioner Martin Wardlaw and his work crew. Without you and your staff’s assistance, this could not have been possible. Many months of hard work went into cleaning the cemetery grounds, the installation of the cedar post fence, guardrails, pavement of the parking lot and elimination of weeds and shrubs around the cemetery site. We are forever grateful.
To Diane Zertuche, our guiding light who oversees this project from heaven, Diane, we miss you. For Diana’s family continuous monetary donations to our organization, we cannot thank you enough.
To Laughlin AFB Commander Col. Lee Gentile, and 47th Student Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Christian Ogrosky and his squadron for cleaning of the cemetery one Saturday morning. We truly appreciate your community involvement. Thank you.
To Carmen Gutierrez for taking part as the master of ceremonies. You did wonderful, as always.
To my officers, Naya Galindo – Vice President, Ana Delgado – Secretary, Carmen Gutierrez – Treasurer and members Jim Butterworth, Olga Cadena, Rosantina Calvetti, Kathy Carson, Gene Chapman, Mary Cordova, Dagoberto De La Cruz, Ruben Luna, Fred Delgado, Rosie Ibarra, Eva Koog, Carrie Martin, Minga Moran, Pablo Padilla, Dan Riley, and Jake Rogers. Thank you for your hard work, devotion, dedication and perseverance in making this event happen. It wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of these members who helped prepare for this event, and clean up afterwards. The refreshments were enjoyed by all. It was truly a community event. Thank you for your help to make the day possible!
To everyone attending the event, thank you for your presence. This means a lot to us and is what makes us strive to work harder and endeavor to maintain and provide a respectable environment for all who come to honor the memories of friends and loved ones. God bless all of you.
If we left you out, it was not our intention, please accept our thanks for a job well done. If you are encouraged by the direction of Los Amigos and the success of this event, please consider joining us at our next meeting, second Monday of each month.
Anna Arredondo Chapman
President, Los Amigos del Cementerio Loma de la Cruz
