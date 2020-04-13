Like the rest of the country, Del Rioans have been seeing many images and videos of doctors and nurses and other medical personnel working tirelessly on the frontlines of the war against COVID-19.
And like citizens in those parts of the country where the novel coronavirus has wreaked the most havoc, Del Rio businesses and individuals, too, have come forward to show their appreciation for the medical professionals that serve the community.
On Friday, H-E-B delivered meals to healthcare workers here and across the state as part of its Texans Helping Texans initiative.
“H-E-B will continue its Texans Helping Texans efforts by delivering chef-inspired meals to area hospitals to feed many of our selfless healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis,” Linda Tovar, H-E-B spokesman, said in a media advisory announcing the deliveries.
“Each week for the next five weeks, these fresh chef-inspired meals will go to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers engaged directly with COVID-19 patients as well as those working in emergency rooms,” Tovar wrote.
Tovar said H-E-B will deliver more than 75,000 “Meal Simple” meals to Texas hospitals.
H-E-B Unit Director/General Manager Janie Garcia and members of the H-E-B team in Del Rio delivered hundreds of meals to Val Verde Regional Medical Center on Friday.
H-E-B becomes the most recent food donor to the medical center’s staff.
Other Del Rio businesses and individuals who have given food include Sue and David Kinsey of Big Dave’s Company, Border Federal Credit Union, The Brown Bag and Michaelanna Hunter, Chick-Fil-A of Del Rio, the management and employees of El Toro Barbacoa y Tacos, Dr. Julio Otazo, John and Liz Miller, Luis Arranaga of Molcajetes Restaurant, Val Verde County Hospital District Board of Directors President Raul Alatorre, Rotary Club of Del Rio, Eddie Amezcua of Skillets, Sherry Grabeklis, Walmart and Yulissa Diaz.
Val Verde Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Linda Walker thanked the Del Rio businesses and individuals for the donations in a videotaped message posted to the center’s Facebook page.
“During these past few weeks, we have received an overwhelming outpouring of human kindness from the citizens of Del Rio ... Our heartfelt thanks go out to the entire community for your support,” Walker said.
Tovar noted H-E-B has also made an initial commitment of $3 million to help Texas nonprofits that provide relief to seniors, children and low-income families.
“As part of this charitable investment, H-E-B has donated more than $1.2 million and nearly 40 truckloads of food and household supplies to food banks, which will provide more than 6.5 million meals to Texans in need,” Tovar said.
