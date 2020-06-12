Rio Grande Electric Cooperative announced Friday the winners of the annual RGEC Electrical Safety Poster Contest, an event intended to teach area children about electrical safety.
The contest is open to area elementary students and has two divisions, first through third grade, and fourth through sixth grade students. Bridgett Buitron, a second grade student at Brackett ISD, and Bella Sanchez, a fourth grader at Terrell County ISD, were selected as the division winners.
The winners of each division receive a $50 gift card, and have their winning poster incorporated into the design of the book covers the co-op provides to students throughout the 18 Texas and two New Mexico counties in the co-op’s service territory.
For the coming school year, this amounts to about 20,000 book covers! Each student who learned about electrical safety through the contest is a winner, and was awarded a certificate of participation.
