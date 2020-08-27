COVID-19 seems to be loosening its deadly grip on Val Verde County, but the county/city local health authority urged residents not to let their guard down quite yet.
Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Health Authority Dr. J. Gutierrez made his comments during Tuesday’s regular Del Rio City Council meeting.
“Our numbers are looking great, our counts are down. It’s looking really, really good. Things are coming around very nicely. I think the city is pulling together, the community is pulling together,” Gutierrez told the council.
“There’s a direct correlation between personal responsibility and dropping the numbers, and that’s what we’re seeing right now,” he added.
Gutierrez said the number of COIVD-19 patients being treated at Val Verde Regional Medical Center is “way, way down.”
“It’s just incredible how low our numbers are. We only have three to five patients, I believe, up in ICU (intensive care unit). At one time, we have a total of seven plus eight plus six (23) upstairs, critically ill COVID patients, and today we’re down to three,” Gutierrez said.
“That’s a testament to what is going on out in the community,” the doctor added.
He again praised the work of the joint county and city task force, noting the group met several days ago to discuss progress.
“I’m very proud of this task force. We are going to be second to none,” he said.
He also praised his colleague on the task force, Dr. Laura Palao, and County Emergency Management Coordinator Rowland Garza, who also serves as an elected member of the city council; and City Emergency Management Coordinator John Sheedy and lauded the leadership of Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. and Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano.
“But we’re not out of the woods by any stretch. I don’t want anybody to think, ‘Oh, the numbers are down, we can forget about the masks, forget about distancing, forget about disinfecting and hygiene’ ... we’re not out of the woods yet. It’s amazing how high (our numbers) were, how much recognition we got, for the wrong reasons, by having such high numbers per capita. Those numbers are coming down.
“School is literally around the corner, and we have to keep those numbers down. We have to fight the good fight, to have that personal responsibility as we move forward ... For the sake of our children, we need to stay on task and continue to get these numbers down,” Gutierrez said.
He said he was sure local parents worried about whether their children will be safe as they return to school.
“As we get these numbers lower and lower and lower, it will create so much comfort and so much security for our children,” the doctor said.
“I’m very proud of this community, of what they have been doing. It’s a reflection, no question, of people taking this thing a lot more serious and taking huge personal responsibility to rid ourselves of this virus, but let’s not put our guard down,” Gutierrez said.
