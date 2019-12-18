A Del Rio man and a woman were arrested and are facing multiple charges of possession of controlled substances and tampering with evidence, following an incident occurring on Dec. 3, at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and First Street.
Daniel Lomas, 25 and Chelsea Nicole Avila, 27, were arrested at 7:50 p.m. after a Del Rio Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a black Subaru passenger car, for expired motor vehicle registration, according to the arrest report.
The report states the police officer detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle upon making contact with the driver.
The officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle locating 27 grams of marijuana inside the car, along with a digital scale, marijuana grinder, packaging material and ammunition, the report states.
Lomas, whose place of residence is listed at the 1400 block of North Main Street, was charged with possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram, a state jail felony; with the possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, a Class B misdemeanor, and with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, a third degree felony, police records show.
Avila, a resident of Nighthawk Drive, was charged with the possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, a Class B misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
She had been arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2, less than 1 gram, and with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, at the intersection of Memorial Drive and North Main Street, police records show.
