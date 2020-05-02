The Del Rio High School robotics team received top honors from For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology (FIRST) despite the season ending short due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
Despite the robotics season ending short for Team 4063, also known as the “Bunnies” or TrikZr4Kidz, the FIRST organization still judged the awards that were to be given at each district and regional competition.
The awards were based on essays teams submitted, according to the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated School District.
The Bunnies received the 2020 El Paso District Chairman’s award. It is a prestigious award and is presented to the team that has the most significant measurable impact of partnerships among its participants and community over a sustained period of time, not just a single robotics season.
This is also the second year the team has received the award, and the second year the team receives it for the El Paso district event.
The Bunnies previously received the chairman’s award in 2019, the award was also for the El Paso district event that year.
All members of Team 4063 were notified of the award, Team 4063 Head Coach Lauren Cardenas said. “This will also be our team’s eighth blue banner, continuing our streak to five years in a row we have won at least one blue banner,” a release by the school district said.
“The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is proud of the work the students have accomplished, while sending a thank you to the team’s mentors, families, friends, volunteers and the community for the continued support,” the district said.
Team 4063’s season was cut short this year as the ongoing pandemic led to FIRST organizers cancelling all district and championship events.
FIRSTinTexas, a FIRST subdivision, announced award winners on Thursday afternoon during a live stream on Twitch called “FIRST in Texas Virtual Showcase Celebration.”
Awards announced included the Chairman’s award, Dean’s List semi finalists and finalists, Woodie Flowers finalist awards and Volunteer of the Year awards.
A video presentation of the awards will be uploaded to the FIRSTinTexas YouTube channel soon, according to the press release.
The Bunnies were able to host and compete in the Del Rio district event on Mar. 7-8. Team 4063 remained in the top eight throughout the competition and finished in the semifinals, despite its robot, Skyhopper, having technical difficulties.
From there, the team was ready to compete in the Arizona North Regional on Mar. 13-15, the El Paso District event on Mar. 27-29 and the FIRST in Texas District Championship in San Antonio on Apr. 1-4.
