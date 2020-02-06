Democratic Party candidates for precinct, county, district and state offices got a chance to introduce themselves and their platforms to local voters during a candidate forum Monday.
About 130 people attended the forum, which was held in the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Val Verde County Democratic Party Secretary Armandine Legare began the evening by telling the audience candidates would get a chance to introduce themselves and to answer several questions. The candidates would then give closing remarks.
Legare introduced Val Verde County Democratic Party Chair Rosalinda Hernandez, who welcomed the audience and announced the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The forum began with the candidates seeking the party’s nomination for Texas Senate, District 19. All three of the Democratic Party candidates for the seat attended the forum: Freddy Ramirez, Xochitl Peña Rodriguez and Roland Gutierrez. A fourth candidate who had filed for a place on the ballot, Belinda Shvetz, has been declared ineligible, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s web site.
Ramirez, a prosecutor for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, said he has seen the effects of lack of funding and missed opportunities. He said he will work to make sure all the residents of the district have equal opportunities. Ramirez said he is “used to fighting for folks.”
Rodriguez, an attorney and the daughter of Ciro Rodriguez, who once represented the area in Washington, said she believes in the power of education, adding she will work toward “making sure everyone has access to opportunity” and said she would focus on families, jobs and infrastructure.
Gutierrez, the son of immigrants and an attorney, has been in the Texas House of Representatives for 12 years. He said he has focused on getting things done, noting he plans on creating new revenue without raising property taxes by legalizing cannabis. He also pointed out the work he has done for Laughlin Air Force Base.
Each of the candidates answered questions about their qualifications and how they planned to enhance school safety.
Next up were the candidates for Texas House of Representatives, District 74. Of the three Democratic Party candidates, only Ramsey English Cantu and Rowland Garza participated in the event.
Cantu, a member of the Eagle Pass City Council for 14 years, said he understands the region and will work toward making sure the communities of the district get the resources they need.
Garza, a member of the Del Rio City Council, said he believes “government works best when we listen and advocate for the less fortunate,” adding he believes he has insight about how governments at various levels can work together.
The candidates were asked what they planned to do to address climate change and how they would improve the infrastructure in Val Verde County.
The two candidates for Val Verde County Tax Assessor Collector, Elodia “Loly” Garcia and Rogelio “Roy” Musquiz Jr., were next.
Garcia, who has worked in the tax office for 20 years, said she has worked in a number of areas in the office and has taken classes and obtained various training certificates to prepare her to become county tax assessor collector.
Musquiz, who formerly worked for the B.O.S.S. manufacturing maquila and as the county purchasing agent, said he believes his experience in management and implementing systems and technology best qualify him for the office.
Both candidates were asked about their qualifications for the office and how they planned to make the office more effective and efficient.
Two of the three candidates for the office of County Commissioner, Precinct 1, the incumbent, Martin Wardlaw, and Del Rio City Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon, participated in the forum. The third candidate, Carlos Robles, did not attend.
Wardlaw said he began running his family ranch at the age of 21, adding he has previously served as the elected county commissioner in three of the county’s four precincts. Wardlaw said he is a team player on commissioners court and noted the court recently bought a large ranch to protect Laughlin Air Force Base from encroachment and has offered a personal bounty to deter illegal dumping.
Calderon said she has served on the city council for eight years and works as the long-term care administrator at Val Verde Nursing and Rehabilitation. Calderon said she wants to continue serving, to make sure the city and the county work together to obtain grants to benefit all area residents, adding the two entities should work as a team.
Wardlaw and Calderon were asked about their qualifications for the position and what resources are important to protecting Precinct 1.
The four candidates for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, were next to take the stage. They are Roberto Castillo, Clay Cowan, Ramon “Ray” Hernandez and Jesse James Treviño.
Castillo, the incumbent, said the judge must be sensitive to and understand the needs of the community. Cowan, a Del Rio attorney, said he has the education and experience, especially as a mediator, to be “the people’s judge.” Hernandez, a retired police officer, said his 25 years of law enforcement experience have made him ready to serve. Trevino, who is currently the Precinct 1 constable, said his 24 years of law enforcement and working with former family members who held the position have readied him for the office.
The four candidates were asked about their qualifications and if they planned to be a full-time judge.
The audience also heard from four Democratic Party candidates who are unopposed in the Democratic Party Primary Election: Gerardo “Jerry” Hernandez, who is seeking re-election as Constable, Precinct 4; Daniel Reyes Jr., who is seeking re-election as Constable, Precinct 2; David Martinez, who is seeking election as Val Verde County Attorney; and F. David Ortiz, who is seeking election as 63rd Judicial District Judge. None of the four is opposed in the Democratic Party Primary Election.
Hernandez introduced himself and spoke of his family members and asked those present for their votes.
Reyes spoke about his work history as a law enforcement officer and said he wished to serve the citizens.
Martinez, a Del Rio attorney, said public service was one of his family’s core values and urged those present to vote.
Ortiz, a Del Rio attorney, said he knows the area’s attorneys and judges and what he would like to implement to make the 63rd Judicial District Court “a place where people know they are going to get a fair shake.”
