Commercial airline service to Del Rio has become the latest casualty in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
American Airlines announced Thursday it will suspend service to Del Rio and 14 other cities across the nation beginning Oct. 7.
American Airlines officials said in a media statement they will continue assessing the situation and make a decision on whether or not to reinstate service to those markets and announce the new schedules in late September.
“American Airlines Group Inc. will adjust its October schedule to remove service to 15 markets as a result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This is the first step as American continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks,” the media statement reads.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, who has been a strong proponent of commercial air service to Del Rio, said Thursday he remains optimistic American Airlines will reconsider the suspension of service.
“The City of Del Rio maintains communication with American Airlines Route Planning Department. While the City of Del Rio regrets to hear the announcement of a temporary suspension of service, the City is hopeful for American Airlines to continue operating in Del Rio. The airline industry continues to maintain and adjust its route network as the COVID-19 pandemic affects the airline industry,” Lozano said Thursday in a prepared statement.
Del Rio International Airport Juan Carlos Onofre said American Airlines initiated service to Del Rio on Nov. 3, 2018.
In a telephone interview Thursday, Onofre reiterated earlier comments that the COVID-19 pandemic devastated not only air service to Del Rio, but the airline industry worldwide.
“We were doing great. We were looking at 80 percent passenger rates. We were high up there, flying at a very good altitude, you might say. We had very good numbers. We were reaching the numbers that American was happy with,” Onofre said.
He said in February, considered a “low” month, passenger enplanements were at 65 percent.
In December 2019, he said, nearly every plane leaving Del Rio was full.
“Then March, we got hit with COVID, and the numbers started going down. At the end of March, we had 45 percent. In April, that was our lowest month, with 7.8 percent. It was just 298 passengers for all of April. It was next to nothing,” Onofre said.
The airport director said in his conversations with American route planners, he has been told airline industry officials are estimating it will take between two to three years for the industry as a whole to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
“It’s going to be awhile before the industry gets back to normal,” Onofre said.
Onofre, though, said he remains hopeful that American Airlines will maintain its relationship with Del Rio.
“We are good friends and good partners. It was a good partnership, but American is in the business of making money, so they had to make a decision, and that’s understandable. They have to answer to their shareholders. If something’s bleeding, you have to stop the bleeding,” he said.
Onofre pointed out American ferried 45,000 passengers into and out of Del Rio last year, and this year was on track to be even more successful.
“This year was going to be even better. We were aiming for 55,000 or 60,000 passengers, easily, and boom, this happened,” Onofre said.
Onofre said the suspension of commercial air service here will affect 12 employees of Envoy Air, the company that does the ground handling work for American at the airport. He said the suspension will also affect eight Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers here.
The suspension of service here is effective Oct. 7.
“For now, these changes are only in place for the October schedule period, which runs through Nov. 3. The airline will continue to re-assess plans for these and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation. The full, updated October schedule will be released Aug. 29, and American anticipates releasing its updated November schedule by late-September,” the company said in its statement.
American announced it will also suspend service to the following other cities: Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Joplin, Missouri; Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Haven, Connecticut; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Sioux City, Iowa; Springfield, Ill.; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
A media statement released July 31 by Airports Council International (ACI) said the “worst decline of global air passengers in the history of the aviation industry” was recorded in April when passenger numbers dropped more than 94 percent.
May numbers show only a slight improvement, but are still a 91 percent drop from what they were in May 2019, the ACI noted.
