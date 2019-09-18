The first annual Cooking with the Bulls, a family fun event replacing the traditional Running with the Bulls – a Loaves and Fishes community pantry fundraiser – will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Del Rio Civic Center.
Event organizers are inviting the community to join in on the fun as this event will continue providing entertainment to the city of Del Rio.
Bounce castles, corn hole, face painting and other family friendly activities will be available for children and their parents, Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Gizela Lenz said.
“Let’s get together and have fun,” Lenz said.A raffle will be held at the event and tickets are available for purchase. Raffle prizes include a 65-inch television, a five-burner stainless steel barbecue pit, a recliner chair, a bicycle, a set of four tires, a Yeti cooler, a set of freshwater pearl earrings and necklace, two $100 gift cards from Robert’s Jewelers, three $100 gift cards from Ashley Furniture, and three one-night stay vouchers at Holiday Inn Express.
Highlight of the event will be a barbecue cook-off. Teams have until Sept. 21 to register. The teams will cook raw, uncured beef brisket, pork ribs and whole chicken provided by the event’s organization.
Winning teams will receive a prize and bragging rights, Lenz said.
Attendees can purchase a separate ticket to obtain a meal including the meats cooked the day of the event, additional sides and a beverage.
More information on registration and cook-off regulations can be found on the event’s Facebook page, at Cooking with the Bulls.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Loaves and Fishes, a community pantry serving local and area residents. The organization provides supplemental food for 1,350 families in the community through its main program, and serves approximately 400 individuals over the age of 60.
For registrations or more information contact Lenz at (830) 719 0122.
