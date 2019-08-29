City council members approved funding for a planned dog park and for 9-1-1 communications equipment and first responder radios during a discussion of the proposed city budget Tuesday.
At the outset of the hour-long discussion, City Finance Director Gilbert Sanchez reminded council members they would need to take a record vote on the proposed 2019 city property tax rate built into the proposed Fiscal Year 2019-2020 city budget.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. asked if the new city inspector and a new animal control officer positions had been included in the budget, as per the council’s direction during its last meeting.
Sanchez said staff would include the changes in the final version of the budget, noting the change directed by council members included doing away with the currently-vacant director of operations position and instead creating a new city inspector position and an adding one more animal control officer.
Councilman Rowland Garza asked when the city’s planned sports complex would be completed.
Requests for bids for construction of the facility have been sent out to contractors and to several bid boards, City Public Works Director Craig Cook replied.
Bids submitted for the work will be evaluated in late September, and with construction of the sports complex estimated to take six months, Cook said he believed the complex will be completed by June 2020.
Garza said he would like for the city to fund the Del Rio Parks Foundation’s proposed dog park, which the organization planned to place in Carranza Park.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said parks foundation members had told council they would try to raise $40,000 for the park.
“I would say, before we commit to funding anything, let’s let them show us they have raised the $40,000, because from what I saw, from looking at their proposal, they’re looking at, before it’s all said and done, over $100,000, and I’d love to see people parks as good as what they’re anticipating they’re going to do for the dog park,” Salgado said.
Garza urged the council to budget funds for the project, noting the parks foundation “has worked diligently” to raise funds. He said he believed those efforts should be encouraged.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano noted the money could be spent on the “people” portion of the park, such as the walking trail.
Salgado said in an earlier parks foundation project, the creation of the “Amistad Urban Oasis” in front of the civic center, the city “had to come up with $100,00 we were not counting on.”
“I look at what is needed out there that we haven’t been able to do,” such as street repairs, Salgado added. “Don’t go overboard on parks and neglect things that are needed.”
Carranza said he favored budgeting monies for the dog park.
“As long as we don’t get carried away with the bells and whistles. Let’s be realistic,” Salgado said.
Garza asked City Manager Matt Wojnowski where the city could come up with the $40,000 for the dog park.
Wojnowski said the planned hiring of additional staff for the city’s parks department could be put off for three more months, which would free $33,000.
Garza made a motion to fund the dog park in this way, and the council unanimously approved.
Carranza said he also wanted city staff to figure out where to come up with the $220,000 needed to replace and upgrade radio communications and dispatch infrastructure for the city’s 9-1-1 dispatch center. The $220,000 requested would also replace all mobile and portable radios for the city’s police and fire departments.
After additional discussion, the council voted to move money from the city’s in-house street repair budget to fund the radio and communication equipment purchase.
Carranza then made a motion to fund the replacement radios and communication equipment by the method suggested, with Garza giving the second.
The council voted 5-1 to approve Carranza’s motion. Councilman Jim De Reus voted against the motion.
